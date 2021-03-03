PEI’s agriculture and fishing sectors are hopeful that welcoming temporary foreign workers to the Island will be a smoother process in 2021 than it was last year.
“Last year was a nightmare,” Jerry Gavin, Executive Director PEI Seafood Processors Association, said.
Last spring fishers weren’t sure if they would go forward with a season. Fishers and the public knew far less about the nature of COVID-19 or how markets would be affected. Travel restrictions and advisories were also hard to navigate for temporary foreign workers at the time.
About 600 temporary foreign workers come to PEI to work in the seafood industry and about 300 in agriculture in any given year. Most travel from Mexico or the Philippines.
With such uncertainty and travel restrictions some workers couldn’t make it to PEI in 2020 and others arrived late as they waited for final decisions about the season and the process of self-isolating for 14 days on arrival.
Consequently processors struggled to find enough labour to meet the market for seafood, Mr Gavin said.
Markets turned out to be stronger than some expected, even in the US which underwent deadly influxes of the virus which overwhelmed hospitals and caused shutdowns and restaurant closures.
People who would normally go out to eat lobster or crab were eating from home, Mr Gavin said. This caused the US restaurant market to tank but the retail market increased.
“This year,” Mr Gavin said, “so far so good.”
Over the past two months the federal government has tightened restrictions on international travel, but Mr Gavin and Robert Godfrey, president of PEI’s Federation of Agriculture, are hopeful the incoming workers will have a tailored set of protocols to follow that will allow them to enter safely at a reasonable cost.
However, commercial flights are currently suspended between Canada and Mexico or Caribbean countries due to the pandemic.
All international flights are limited to arriving at one of four major Canadian airports: Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. Travellers arriving in Canada must isolate in a hotel for three nights, in the province they entered before continuing on to their destination.
Malpeque MP Wayne Easter said, “For temporary foreign workers, this makes no sense, this is not someone coming back from vacation. Some MPs are working on ways to simplify this process while ensuring people are protected against COVID-19.”
For now, the foreign workers have been exempt, until mid-March, from the requirement to isolate for three nights in a hotel in the province they enter.
“The exemption is temporary and will allow us time to come up with special criteria,” Mr Easter said.
“We’re fairly confident they’ll allow chartered flights to land in Halifax, Charlottetown and Moncton,” Mr Gavin said.
This would allow similar protocols to 2020 when foreign workers could travel by bus from these airports to isolate for 14 days in a central location on PEI.
Any new testing requirements before and after workers arrive in Canada would remain in place as far as Mr Gavin and Mr Godfrey are concerned.
“Right off the bat the government realized new regulations were going to be an issue so they gave us that exemption and their priority seems to be to work things out,” Mr Gavin said, adding he is confident this year will be easier to organize.
“We’re patiently waiting to hear what the outcome will be but we’re very confident it will be charters (flights) so the industry is working on setting those up.”
Workers from countries outside of Mexico and the Caribbean, such as the Philippines, may arrive on commercial flights which often land in airports such as Montreal.
“We’re not sure exactly what the process will be for them but we’re confident something will be worked out,” Mr Gavin said.
Mr Godfrey is also hopeful chartered flights will be allowed from Mexico and the Caribbean straight to Atlantic Canada and protocols and supports will be similar to 2020.
“This year people know what to expect and we hope government plans accordingly. We are encouraging them to follow the same protocols as they did last year, supporting isolation, testing.”
Mr Godfrey expects 2021 will look a lot like 2020 but hopefully with a lot less uncertainty.
Some local farmers like Crystal Burke, owner of Fortune Bridge Farms, appreciate the travel exceptions but there is still a level of uncertainty as the virus could shift at any time.
“It doesn’t take long for outbreaks to really affect an area,” she said pointing to Newfoundland or even in Nova Scotia.
A handful of workers help out on her mixed-vegetable farm to harvest turnips each season.
“It would be nearly impossible without them,” Ms Burke said, adding it’s hard to find local labourers in harvest season.
