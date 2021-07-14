While the value of international exports of PEI product remains below pre-pandemic levels, many sectors are seeing recovery, credited in part to a significant gain in lobster shipments to China, and the return of large-capacity events in the United States, a major market for frozen potato products.
Data provided by the PEI Department of Economic Growth show a 13.3 per cent drop in the value of international exports from January to April 2021, compared to the same period last year. The decline included a 5.8 per cent drop in exports to the United States, by far PEI’s largest trading partner. There were also noticeable declines to countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan.
However, Kal Whitnall, executive director of Economic and Population Growth for the province, said it’s offset by the fact April 2021 on its own “outperformed” April 2020, by 5.2 per cent.
“There have been some fluctuations,” he said. “We rebounded in the fall of 2020 and then saw a few declines. But we’re starting to see a rebound which is good news.”
Even with overall decline, there was major growth in markets such as China, which bought a total of $2.1 million worth of PEI lobster from January to March of this year, a whopping 375 per cent increase from the previous year. China also bought 52 per cent more frozen potato products this year.
Ann Worth, a consultant who works with Island companies focused on exports, noted that the pandemic has affected each sector differently. She said while some businesses experienced “unparalleled” growth in the last 18 months, some like aerospace have struggled due to travel disruptions.
“There is a clear connection between planes not flying and a drop in business, like rebuilding of engines, supply and maintenance,” Ms Worth said.
She said PEI companies have been doing a good job of transitioning to virtual meetings, but “there’s nothing quite as effective as visiting the market, to assess the environment and understand how to build market share.”
One such industry that’s had to make such adjustments is the seafood sector, which would normally participate in several trade shows such as the Boston Seafood Show.
Charlotte Campbell, executive director of the Lobster PEI marketing board, said while virtual meetings are effective, their pre-planned nature means it loses the busy flavour of a trade show.
“We do really miss those trade shows, and miss the traffic passing by your booth,” Ms Campbell said.
But the marketing board has been able to use online services to its advantage. Recently, the board got together with a Shanghai, China-based chef to put together a live cooking show, which streamed on WeChat, a social media app popular in China. Ms Campbell said the livestream received 4.3 million views.
“It was the first time we’ve done something like this,” she said. “We hired a consultant with expertise exporting to China, and who told us (WeChat) is a popular way to connect with customers.”
Ms Campbell said, from a marketing and branding standpoint, the livestream was a success, and there’s a potential for another in the future.
Virtual meetings in many sectors are likely to stick around for the foreseeable future.
Darryl Bradley, director of Global Trade Service for the province, said the pandemic showed in-person isn’t the only effective way to do business.
Mr Bradley said a hybrid of virtual and in-person meetings would be more efficient from a cost standpoint, especially for small businesses. He noted research on potential new markets, which often entailed site visits, are being done online, and he expects the ease of online research means people will be much better prepared when they meet in-person to “shake hands and sign the deal.”
“Virtual will continue beyond COVID as an added tool in the toolbox,” Mr Bradley said. “It won’t necessarily be fewer (trade missions), just different. In-person will definitely return when it’s safe to do so, and not until then.”
At least one trade show, the Canada Seafood Show, is tentatively scheduled for September in Montreal.
One thing businesses and officials mention is the importance of diversifying where your exports go.
Ms Worth said while the American market is by far the largest for PEI products, being too dependent on a single market “can be a vulnerable place to be.” Europe, for example, is a natural priority to explore market assessment and potential entry.
Greg Donald of the PEI Potato Board gave an example of a country in which PEI is making inroads. He said the province currently has an ongoing initiative with the Philippines government to which PEI exports seed potatoes plus fresh potatoes for processing. He said while aspects of the initiative, such as training sessions, are on hold, PEI product continued to be sent during this most recent marketing season.
Mr Donald said exports were hit in the beginning months of the pandemic but demand stayed relatively strong overall, although in different ways. Demand for fresh potatoes sold at retail remained strong, while potatoes used for food service such as fast-food restaurants did well thanks to drive-thru, indoor dining was impacted due to various pandemic lockdowns.
“Delivery services, for example, didn’t make up for the lost business,” he said.
Mr Donald expects to see more recovery in the United States, noting many states have ditched virtually all their restrictions for large events, meaning more French fries are being sold. “There’s 100 per cent capacity in US stadiums for ball games (or the NHL playoffs),” he said.
He said analysts have noticed that during the pandemic, families spent more money eating at home than dining out. “It may be slower to get where it was before – slower to get back to eating out,” he said.
Mr Whitnall said time will tell if April’s positive numbers continue in the months ahead. He said there are improvements in sectors such as manufacturing and retail sales, while Mr Bradley said the bioscience sector has been extremely busy and he is “cautiously optimistic” aerospace will rebound.
“There is a two-month lag in terms of the data,” Mr Whitnall said. “By July, we should see the results for May, and (we should have) a good sense of where international exports are trending.”
Ms Worth said both provincial and federal governments have done a good job supporting companies during the pandemic, but while this is “a good start,” there is more to be done.
“Governments need to listen closely to the private sector to fully understand the nature of specific challenges and how to respond effectively to them,” she said.
Ms Worth expressed much optimism that PEI will have continued success, thanks to the past achievements of all sectors from aquaculture to seafood and food processing.
“We’re very fortunate to live in this wonderful place, with no shortage of talent and a great government support network,” Ms Worth said. “Recovery is the real story. We are in a much better place than a year ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.