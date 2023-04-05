Sporting events draw crowds. All ages. All seasons.
For example: a semi-final hockey game between Souris-based Kings County U18 AAA boys vs Mid Isle. Game five. Do or die for both teams last Wednesday evening. Six hundred-plus fans jammed into the Eastern Kings Sportsplex to watch.
At $5 a head (on average) with a near capacity crowd the revenue at the door was a boost to the arena.
Add in sales from the canteen, which is a private service, and it was a profitable night not only for the rink but the community. The 50/50 was more than $700. The home team was in top form and didn’t disappoint. Fans will return this Wednesday night for game two of a final best-of-five series against Western.
Along the way hockey fans often stop in the town for gas, coffee or perhaps at a restaurant for a pre-game meal.
Everyone benefits.
But the crux of it is it costs money (and manpower) to maintain facilities that cater to folks in Souris and others coming in from across the region.
That’s where the town of Souris sits now and the community is not alone. Maintaining venues in today’s economically challenged times puts extra stress on already tight budgets.
Souris council wants to see what interest there is from other communities in the possiblity of creating a recreation tax.
Participation in sports and activities is a definite asset in the well-being of folks everywhere.
The Eastern Kings Sportsplex is but one example of a facility that provides organized and recreational activities for all ages seven or eight months of the year. The spectrum of those involved is wide ranging.
There are also the town’s tennis courts, ball fields and soccer fields - once again attracting residents from all over.
One idea brought up at a recent meeting was to get a volunteer group together to build dugouts at the ball field. Money saved for sure.
Historical convention should not be dismissed. Often it was the only way community resources succeeded.
Credit to the town for creative thinking and attempting to keep user fees as low as possible - but there comes a time when changes are essential.
