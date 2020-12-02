Our planned, or accident of birth, determines what we are subjected to, our colour, beliefs, culture, nationality, conditioning, brainwashing, etc.
Are our creators, aka parents, (after doing this for us) absolved of all responsibility for our behaviours through God’s (the creator’s) gift of free will?
For better or worse timing and location in life is everything.
We must stay away from self-designed failures, self harm and criminal activities (due to the use of toxic unhealthy substances, products and services), as much as possible, in order to keep away from personal regrets, addictions, family and community shame.
The best possible outcomes can be assured by our inheritance of personal physical and mental health from our creators, aka parents, along with their positive support, guidance, modeling, influence etc.
Positive parents/creators can give their creations, aka children, the possibility of happy, successful, positive, productive lives and outcomes.
And the beat of mankind goes on locally and around the world for better or for worse. God help us, we don’t have the desire or the ability to save ourselves.
Good luck.
James Halstrum,
Montague
