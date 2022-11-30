Absentee rates among students in the latter half of last week in eastern PEI schools averaged 16 per cent.
“What we are hearing is influenza seems to be the number one cause,” Public Schools Branch director Norbert Carpenter said, noting they are seeing some COVID cases.
When you add those to the general absences seen on a regular basis, numbers need to be looked at.
“All in all the numbers are high and when they get above eight to 10 per cent we are looking to see what is going on,” he said.
Some can be attributed to students attending sports tournaments but staff absences have also increased due to sickness.
“When it comes to staff absences usually around 10 per cent or lower is expected,” he added, noting that could be for a whole host of reasons.
“For example at Belfast Consolidated this week there are 10 absences for teachers and staff,” he said on Monday.
“They have all been filled with substitutes, but the numbers are a little higher than we want them.”
Mr Carpenter estimates some schools currently have a 13 to 14 per cent staff absentee rate.
“The numbers are high and we don’t want them to go much higher because it will put a lot of stress on the system in general,” he added.
The one silver lining coming out of the pandemic is students are bouncing back a lot quicker from the flu and only miss a day or two in most cases. COVID absences under isolation rules kept students out for a prolonged amount of time.
Another concern is it is early in the season for so many to be out with the flu and Mr Carpenter said that fact is not lost on officials.
“We continue to monitor the numbers and we are thinking in the next few weeks we will start to see numbers improve because it wouldn’t be sustainable for months for sure,” he said.
