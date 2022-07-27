Painted suillus

Painted suillus - Rosemary Curley, an Island biologist who works with Nature PEI, cautions don’t consume any mushroom you are not 100 per cent sure edible. This one is edible but isn’t highly regarded. Once cooked it turns black making it look unappealing. Submitted photo

Interest in foraging and plant identification has been growing on PEI and gripping onto our new-normal culture like seaweed to rock, according to avid foragers and biologists who have observed local plants for decades.

Anne Gallant has foraged edible seaweed and plants for other purposes for more than 30 years. She saw public interest skyrocket near the beginning of the pandemic. But the classes she offers continue to fill with first-timers.

Ann gallant

Anne Gallant has foraged local plants for decades. She’s happy to share her knowledge with others as interest grows.

Submitted photo
Amanitas

Rosemary Curley suspects there could be more than 1,000 mushroom species growing on PEI but so far only 75 species are entered on the list. Pictured here are Amanitas, which are a highly-poisonous mushroom. Ms Curley invites Islanders to share the mushrooms they find this year to expand the lists. Submitted photo

