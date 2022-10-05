Josh Lewis

Even before Fiona struck, there was no justifying IRAC’s unspeakably bad decision to allow rent increases of 5.2 to 10.8 per cent in 2023.

Now, with many Islanders distraught over how they can afford to replace spoiled food or remain in their damaged apartment? Tenants would have every right to march on Province House if the ruling is not reversed.

