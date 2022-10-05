Even before Fiona struck, there was no justifying IRAC’s unspeakably bad decision to allow rent increases of 5.2 to 10.8 per cent in 2023.
Now, with many Islanders distraught over how they can afford to replace spoiled food or remain in their damaged apartment? Tenants would have every right to march on Province House if the ruling is not reversed.
No one denies the cost of doing business for landlords has risen, just like the cost of living for tenants.
But the reality is - and re-read this two or three times if it doesn’t sink in - someone’s home is more important than someone’s investment. Housing is a human right. Risk-free investments are not.
Tent cities in Charlottetown have already demonstrated the catastrophic impact of inflation on people living in poverty. Many others are barely keeping their heads above water and out of those homeless camps.
Now IRAC sees nothing wrong with planting a boot on their head by authorizing the biggest rent increases in Island history?
If there was any doubt that IRAC exists to serve wealthy and corporate interests, it has now been erased. This regulatory system does not work for Islanders who are illegally wronged. It never has.
Using the consumer price index as justification holds no water. The vast majority of wages do not increase with inflation. Stagnant wages relative to the CPI is a major reason many are already struggling.
Housing minister Matthew MacKay reacted strongly, saying the increases would not “happen on my watch” - but it’s critical this is followed up with action. Words don’t keep a roof over people’s heads.
The province must either file for a judicial review or, preferably, table legislation to reverse this inhuman ruling.
As for overhauling IRAC so it actually works for Islanders - that remains a pipe dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.