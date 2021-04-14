An IRAC hearing on the decision made by The Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings to deny a special permit for a wind farm expansion is adjourned as the panel awaits submissions from two interveners.
The interveners are area resident Don Humphrey and Fred Cheverie, coordinator of the Souris Wildlife Federation who also owns land in the municipality.
Mr Humphrey has paid close attention to the wind farm proposal since it came about in early 2019. He said the intervener status isn’t about his objection to the proposed wind farm, but to the fact that RMEK’s authority is being questioned.
“The question as far as we are concerned is RMEK has taken a position and they denied the permit. Now it is a question of whether PEIEC (PEI Energy Corporation) can overturn that (through this process),” Mr Humphrey said.
“How can a small community defend itself?”
RMEK council denied a special development permit last October and the PEIEC appealed to IRAC to overturn that decision.
The panel heard from PEIEC staff as well as Department of Environment staff on the first day of the hearing.
According to PEIEC lawyer Gordon MacKay, the rural municipality did not follow due process. He said council should have sought outside help, suggesting such a small municipality wouldn’t know how to deal with such an application.
Hillary Newman, lawyer for the municipality contends council followed its own bylaws and official plan in its decision to prioritize environmental concerns over economic impact.
Kim Horrelt, CEO of the PEIEC, was the first witness called.
She said all Islanders would benefit from the expansion of the wind farm. It would create a 30 per cent reduction in energy, which would help the province meet its goal of net zero energy by 2030.
Carl Brothers, president and senior engineer at Frontier Power Systems, the Georgetown company contracted to do project design and construction management for the turbine project, spoke on the preparation that had to be done to comply with the bylaw.
He indicated the turbines had already been purchased.
“It is one of the requirements of the municipality that before you can submit a permit application you need to provide a stamped engineering drawing,” Mr Brothers said.
He said normally that procedure is reversed, but because they had to provide the drawing they had to finalize several things beforehand which included selecting and ordering the turbines.
Mr Brothers said in practical terms if they selected the turbine publicly and didn’t enter into a contract immediately the price would have increased significantly.
Gregory Wilson, an environmental impact assessment coordinator with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, was also called as a witness.
Mr Wilson confirmed the environmental impact assessment carried out took into account bats and bird populations, and local water and air quality.
It was noted an environmental management plan must be in place during construction due to extensive activity at the site.
Heather MacLeod, PEIEC director of Energy Policy and Assets, said the site chosen for the expansion was due to PEIEC being “very restrained by Eastern Kings’ bylaws, which go far beyond the provincial bylaws. So it really begins to shrink your available development area.”
On day two of the hearing John Heseltine, senior planner from Stantec Engineering firm, appeared as an expert on behalf of PEIEC.
During questioning Mr Heseltine reiterated council did not fully follow the official plan and bylaw when making its final decision on denying the application.
In his opinion all the concerns raised throughout the past two years by community members and council were addressed by PEIEC staff, in the environmental impact assessment and the follow-up regulations set out by then Environment Minister Natalie Jamieson.
In his conclusion Mr Heseltine deemed the decision wasn’t rooted in sound planning principles and the municipality should have hired a planning expert to help interpret the file.
Sonya Martin, CAO of RMEK, was the only witness for the municipality.
Her testimony largely verified all the documents which were submitted to the hearing from the community.
When questioned by Mr MacKay, Ms Martin was asked if the motion to deny the application was prepared before the vote, insinuating council had its mind made up before the meeting was held.
After much confusion on Mr MacKay’s questioning, it was clarified the motion to deny was not completed before the vote.
On day three both lawyers issued closing statements.
The panel will accept Mr Humphrey and Mr Cheverie’s submissions on April 16. Following that date PEIEC and the municipality will have the opportunity to respond in writing.
