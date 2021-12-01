It is long past time for a regulatory body in PEI that is proactive in helping wronged tenants fight their landlords’ illegal and often callous practices.
IRAC is fine if you know how to navigate the forms required and have the time to fight an appeal, but most don’t fall into that camp. Even those who do must deal with temporary loss of shelter and funds while it slowly works through the system.
The truth is IRAC is woefully inadequate in meeting the needs of tenants railroaded by their landlords. It’s a reactive body rather than one that monitors violations and responds, which is what it should be.
Some Island landlords have been able to operate in this manner with impunity because PEI is the Wild West when it comes to regulation of this sector.
Just look at the Cornwall landlord who was convicted for giving IRAC a forged document to defend their choice to jack up a tenant’s rent by $700 and shut off their water during a snowstorm. That tenant only found out the rent was illegal from talking to the previous tenant.
The Department of Social Development and Housing has done very little to stop this. A two-year moratorium on renovictions will help, but it’s a small drop in the bucket compared with all the things the department should be doing.
It’s crystal clear the King government doesn’t value affordable housing as much as it should. It’s an ideological thing, which is despicable when you stop and think about what some Islanders are going through. Some have good jobs but wind up on the street or self-constructed shelters.
The path forward is obvious. Create a new body to help Islanders in need with a rental registry, short-term rental regulation and proactive measures against gouging landlords.
A century and a half after PEI rid itself of absentee landlords, Islanders are facing the modern equivalent and the government has barely lifted a finger. That is inexcusable.
