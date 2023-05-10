The long-awaited decision of Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the permit application for the expansion of the wind farm in the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings was released in late April.
The order reads: “The decision of the municipality is quashed. The commission remits the Special Permit Use Application back to the municipality to have the application duly processed in the proper manner with the municipality engaging the appropriate planning professionals to assist in its assessment of the application.”
Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings Mayor Larry Fitzpatrick said there will be no rushed decision from council as they head back to the drawing board to consider an application for expanding the 30 Megawatt wind farm in Elmira.
“Although the windmill application has been a topic of discussion for many of us in this community, this matter comes to a new mayor and predominately new council, so it will take some time for us to understand the background and the process in place to manage this application,” the mayor said.
But Energy Minister Steven Myers has a different interpretation of the order.
“We haven’t decided what our next move will be, but I take it from the IRAC ruling that I have the ability to move the project forward and I always have and the work with the municipality was more of a formality,” Mr Myers said.
He points to wording in the decision that states: “Although the commission is ordering that the application be remitted back to the municipality, it always remains open to the Lieutenant Governor in Council to make regulations under the Renewable Energy Act to regulate the development of this renewable energy generation facility, and others.”
In response to clarification of the order IRAC provided the following statement.
“To your question about the minister’s authority to override the Order of the Commission, the minister does not have authority to do so.
However, as the Commission Order says in paragraph 71, the government has the ability to enact regulations to permit the construction of this wind farm under the Renewable Energy Act. In that case, the provincial government would take over the process and the decision would be taken out of the hands of the municipality.”
During the appeal process the lawyer for the municipality emphasized the Municipal Government Act states council’s jurisdiction is within municipal boundaries.
The proposed wind farm is within the boundaries of RMEK. The project has been in the works since 2019 when it was first proposed to council.
In October 2020 council voted 3-1 to not allow the permit, the decision on which PEIEC (PEI Energy Corporation) made the appeal to IRAC.
“From our understanding of the IRAC Order, the process of the application will start from the beginning,” Mr Fitzpatrick said. “As a council we will seek the expertise to assist in the process of the application.”
Minister Myers said cooperation will be the key going forward.
“We know we can build this project, but we want to do it in a way that is palatable with the community and the people inside the community know they are a partner and not being run over by government,” Mr Myers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.