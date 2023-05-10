Eastern Kings Wind Farm

The long-awaited decision of Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the permit application for the expansion of the wind farm in the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings was released in late April.

The order reads: “The decision of the municipality is quashed. The commission remits the Special Permit Use Application back to the municipality to have the application duly processed in the proper manner with the municipality engaging the appropriate planning professionals to assist in its assessment of the application.”

