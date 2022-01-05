The news last week that the province would no longer release exposure locations due to widespread community transmission of Covid-19 was troubling to read. It’s a sign we’re nearing the point of giving up on contact tracing due to the sheer volume of cases.
If the national Covid Alert app was being used widely as intended, it would soften the blow. But it doesn’t seem to be used at all in PEI. When you ask if anyone has received a notification they’ve been close to a positive case, it’s crickets.
The province’s website says when positive cases are contacted, they are asked if they want a code to enter. To take advantage of Covid Alert’s Bluetooth capabilities, a code should be given to every person with a smartphone who tests positive, rather than being optional.
The government’s message to treat every public place as a potential exposure location is an important “stay at home” message like we got early in the pandemic while under lockdown. But it doesn’t help us determine when we’ve been exposed, or take appropriate action to shield others from possible transmission.
The Island had nearly 1,000 active cases as of Monday. If each of them entered a code into Covid Alert, it would give us an advantage in trying to get Omicron under control.
Meanwhile, it’s time for the province to provide a breakdown of active cases in terms of severity of sickness, if any. One person is currently in ICU with two others also in hospital due to the illness.
Hospitalization and death is a more accurate indicator of the severity of the situation. The current caseload is worrying to say the least, but are many getting sick?
There’s always the possibility of long Covid or associated conditions like myocarditis to worry about. But if this variant spreading at breakneck speed turns out to be mostly mild, could Omicron act as a natural vaccine of sorts and help create herd immunity?
