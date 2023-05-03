I grew up in a small farming community on PEI. When five years old I went off to school with my older sister. Although the school was five minutes away, I missed my mother and cried for days. I was afraid my mother, who was in perfect health, would die before I returned home again. Little children have many fears.
Now the children are picked up in big yellow buses and taken much farther from the nest. I have great empathy for today’s children. I can’t help but think of the Indigenous children who were taken far away from home and placed in residential schools. Think of the heartache that both mother and child felt when the children were being torn from mom’s familiar embrace.
Is history repeating itself? While our world struggled with COVID, the Island political parties were busy adopting a ‘so-called’ gender diversity guidelines for our schools.
I worked in the school system for 25 years-plus. I loved teaching and the kids.
I have seven grandchildren attending Island schools - the youngest in Grade 2, the eldest, first year university. I’ve never heard a child express the desire to change gender. An intelligent decision, as a true gender change will never happen. All of us are filled with billions of identifiable DNA that defines whether we are male or female.
I would like to thank Premier King and his government for restoring elected school boards. Now that we have an elected board, we need to make our voices heard. Parents/guardians, relatives - this has to stop.
Both the government and school staff are paid with taxpayers’ money. Teachers are supposed to teach. Thank-you to all those in the school system who love kids and are there to educate our children ... and not to promote an adult agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.