I grew up in a small farming community on PEI. When five years old I went off to school with my older sister. Although the school was five minutes away, I missed my mother and cried for days. I was afraid my mother, who was in perfect health, would die before I returned home again. Little children have many fears.

Now the children are picked up in big yellow buses and taken much farther from the nest. I have great empathy for today’s children. I can’t help but think of the Indigenous children who were taken far away from home and placed in residential schools. Think of the heartache that both mother and child felt when the children were being torn from mom’s familiar embrace.

