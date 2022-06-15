Our Space Is King in election mode? Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Jun 15, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Premier Dennis King’s schedule on the first weekend of June was reminiscent of an election campaign.On Saturday, June 8, he tweeted a photo collage of stops in Tignish, Elmsdale, Bloomfield, Summerside, Hunter River, Cardigan, Charlottetown and Stratford. One of those stops took him to Eastlink Centre for Game 1 of the QMJHL final, pumping up Charlottetown Islanders’ fans at centre ice before puck drop.Two days later, King said he had spent the day in Hampton, Kensington, Summerside and North Rustico, again with photos.Is King in the early stages of election mode? Possibly this fall?The PCs certainly continue to poll well, sitting at 50 per cent of decided voters in May’s Narrative Research poll, although that was down significantly from 66 per cent in February.A second term is not in doubt for the PCs, regardless of when the election is called, barring something unforeseen. King has previously made assurances he would not call an election until 2023.The King government had a lengthy honeymoon period, driven largely by their previously strong management of the pandemic.Yet losing 16 per cent of decided voters in three months shows at least some dissatisfaction with the government’s failings.Since the start of this year, 35 Islanders have died from Covid-related reasons (defined by the province as Covid being the cause of death or a contributing factor). Widespread vacancies in the health care system have turned it into a fragile house of cards, with nurses and other staff suffering from burnout and denied vacation time. Island EMS was rewarded for rising ambulance response times with a new contract. We've seen some movement on addictions support, but still getting nowhere on mental health improvements.Housing is still in crisis, without an appropriate plan to create more availability or affordability. Inflation is affecting almost everyone, though that's a global issue.After three years, the work is far from over for this government. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Please enter a valid email address.
