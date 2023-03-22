Recently I read a story of a man who bought a beautiful home in a nice area. He was happy until the day after he moved in. Then the thrill was gone. Immediately, he wished he’d bought a bigger, and nicer home. His ‘more is better’ thinking wouldn’t allow him to enjoy his new home, even for a day.
Estimates are that although we have only six per cent of the world’s population in North America, we use almost half of the natural resources. It seems to me if more were actually better we would live in the happiest, most satisfied culture of all time. But we don’t. Not even close. In fact, we live in one of the most dissatisfied cultures on record.
The trick in overcoming this insidious tendency is to convince yourself that more isn’t better and the problem doesn’t lie in what you don’t have, but in the longing for more.
Personally I’m trying to develop a new appreciation for the blessings I already have. I’m trying to see life freshly, as if for the first time. I also find an excellent measure of happiness is the differential between what you have and what you want.
The mystery to being content with what you have is found in The Holy Bible: (Philippians 4:11) St. Paul said “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” Paul had suffered many hardships in his life, many times going without food, beaten, shipwrecked and spent a night and a day in the open sea. (2 Corinthians 11:25)
