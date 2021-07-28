To be honest with you, I don’t know where this problem started, and conversely, I don’t know how to stop it. But, it reared its ugly head again several times in the past month. It’s not pretty.
What am I talking about? Well, I seem to have a food transportation issue. That is, a problem in sometimes successfully transporting food from my plate to my mouth. I recently had a really bad episode at the Moo Moo BBQ Grilled Cheesery. More on that in a minute.
I first noticed, and ignored, the problem when I was condo living in Toronto. I would make something to eat, and plant myself on the couch in front of the TV with the food on my coffee table. Before long, I began to notice an assortment of crumbs, sauces, drippings, small pieces of meat and other foodstuffs on the floor. I didn’t think much of it, and my solution was simple, and I thought, brilliant. I laid out a dish towel between the coffee table and couch and it conveniently caught all the scraps. To clean, I would simply wash the towel when needed. I know now, I was only masking my problem. I was an habitual spiller. I mean sometimes I would take a drink from a bottle and you’d swear I was using a dribble cup. But, since I was generally by myself, it wasn’t a big deal.
Most times my pants or shirt is the victim of my spills. But not always. The family went to Boston Pizza recently. I was wearing slip-on shoes, and upon seating I shifted my feet so they were just slightly ‘out’ of the actual shoe. I ordered a hamburger, which was delicious, and sure enough, mid-bite, part of the bun detached. I could sense it hit my shorts, but in looking down there was no evidence of a stain, or even the bun for that matter, so no harm, no foul. As we were in the parking lot walking back to the truck, I felt something odd in my shoe. I made the mistake of checking in front of Heather and Jessie, and sure enough, the bun had fallen right into my shoe, and I had reinserted my foot and walked out without knowing. I ordered tomato and relish with my burger. It was a bigger chunk of bun than I thought. The laughing continued all the way home.
Heather recently brought home a couple of cinnamon buns from Maid Marian’s Diner. Those icing coated beauties are as big as a small car battery. One night playing cards, I reheated part of a bun, and sure enough, first bite, I look down, and there was a quarter size grease stain on my pants. You learn to suffer in silence.
Last week we took my grandkids to the Moo Moo Grilled Cheesery. They loved it. I don’t know what I was thinking, because I ordered the pulled pork sandwich which contained the big three of potential stains - the juice from the pork, melted butter and melted cheese. It didn’t take long.
First delicious bite, and bang! There it is. A grease stain the size of a loonie on my shorts. Unfortunately, that was the good news. When I was finished, and just as I was getting up to go, I noticed my shirt had what had to be multiple stains, leaving a mark the size of the Magdalen Islands. I quickly said to Jessie, “Is this noticeable?” “It’s VERY noticeable” was the reply. Add to this, we still had to get ice cream with the kids. (Ice cream spills would be public enemy #1). But at that point, I thought, what does it matter? I’ve already got a smorgasbord of spills going here, and if anything, a little ice cream might improve things.
And people wonder why I don’t eat lobster.
