February 22, 2022 marks the day across the country that is set aside to create a closer connection between consumers and the industry that produces food.
One connection that is extremely important is between youth and the farming community.
In PEI there are year-round activities to foster that relationship, particularly in schools and down on the farm.
Keira Loane has been immersed in farming her entire life.
The 17-year-old grew up on a farm and is now taking classes in high school that show her different aspects of farm careers.
From being the first to show a donkey in 4-H to spending her days working on the family farm, Whiskey River Stock Farm, specializing in beef organic and conventional crops in Heatherdale, Keira has no shortage of experience.
She has also taken both agriscience and animal science at Montague Regional High School, courses she said are invaluable.
“I’m looking at getting into agritourism in the future and getting more information into the business side of things is an asset,” Keira said.
One project she did was to develop a business proposal creating a farm plan. Shamrock Acres on paper includes accommodations and an event venue where visitors can spend time learning all that a farm has to offer.
“It was my favourite project in high school because I feel like it actually prepared me for the future,” Keira said. “It gave me a lot of insight into the real world, in particular the financial side of things.”
Another aspect of agriculture education Keira has volunteered with for a long time is Ag in the Classroom.
The national program uses a variety of activities to highlight agriculture in classrooms across the country.
Here at home Keira has been involved through visiting classes, reading books about agriculture and talking about her own experiences to students.
She said the number of kids who don’t know where their food comes from beyond the grocery store is astonishing.
“I think it is really important for everyone to know where their food comes from,” she added.
She points to controversy over diet and misinformation about farms that needs to be spoken to.
“Many people think all farms are factory farms and animals are being mistreated, but that is really not the case,” Keira explained.
“Almost all of the farms on PEI are family owned and operated.”
Events such as Open Farm Day and individual farms hosting students are important elements to showcase farms to the community at large.
Abelaine Farms in New Glasgow is owned by Abe, Elaine and Jordan Buttimer. Each year they host the PEI Grade 3 Farm Tour, which is sponsored by the PEI Dairy Youth Trust Fund.
The dairy and grain farm operation invites Grade 3 students from across PEI to the farm to see how everything works.
Though the in-person visit was sidelined due to the pandemic the Buttimers look forward to having the barn filled with kids in September.
“We set up displays of machinery, crops and cows,” Abe said.
Other nearby farms are also included on the tour.
“Our goal is really to connect with the consumer and the kids,” he said.
The event helps to fill the gradually occurring gap that has been created over the years as more and more kids have no direct connection to a farm operation, said Elaine.
“I grew up on a farm. We both did,” she added.
“My generation always had a connection to the farm and now we are getting farther and farther away from that whereas the kids who are in Grade 3 now it might have been their great grandfather who had a farm so they can’t go to grampy’s farm anymore because it is just not there.”
Abe said making connections with immigrants is another angle.
“Some of those kids, it is the first time they have been outside of Charlottetown or the first time they have ever touched an animal and that is just incredible to watch,” he said.
Another positive outcome of hosting the tours is to send a message that farmers are an integral part of society and they are the experts on food sources.
“We want to connect with the young consumer and show them farmers are not bad people,” Abe said. “We are not out spraying and holding up traffic (with the oversized equipment on the roads) every day.”
The timing of the Grade 3 tour is deliberate in that it is held prior to Open Farm Day so the kids can bring their enthusiasm and newfound knowledge back home to help convince their families to head out and see what Farm Day has to offer.
Back in the school setting, teachers at all levels can rely on a host of resources to use for their agriculture programs, including materials provided by Agriculture in the Classroom.
In Charlottetown Colonel Gray teacher Siba Aiyer said the agriculture courses she teaches have given students a whole new outlook on the agriculture industry.
Among the courses she teaches to Grade 11 and 12 students are agriscience and animal science.
The genAG program, from Agriculture in the Classroom, is particularly relevant to what her students need to learn.
“Initially a lot of students don’t think about farming as a broader industry, but there are a multitude of careers that can be explored,” Ms Aiyer said.
Agriculture careers and post-secondary options beyond the farm gate help students realize there are careers in agriculture research, marketing and office work.
“More students are thinking of these kinds of jobs,” Ms Aiyer said, noting a former student who was originally setting their sights on a career in civil engineering is now enrolled in an Ontario university studying agricultural engineering.
The farm content is also part of the program and the annual Farm Day where animals are brought into the city school had become a very popular event.
Students from the carpentry class pitch in to help construct fencing for the animals and the leadership class joins agri-students in helping keep the event organized.
Ms Aiyer is confident that continued support and funding for agriculture education bodes well for the growth of the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.