It was four months ago when Halifax truck driver Vikram Singh lost his wallet at a truck stop in Newport, Maine and just last week when PEI truck driver Ben Graham found it sopping wet in a gully just off the parking lot of that same truck stop.
When Seafood Express driver Mr Graham was checking the back tires on his big rig, out of the corner of his eye he spied something unusual at the bottom of a gully.
“It obviously stood out among the melting snow,” he said noting it was light brown in colour.
The wallet was lying in the snow open so he saw immediately there was Canadian currency mixed in with the US notes.
Figuring it belonged to a Canadian he dropped it inside his cab to check out later.
“I had other things to take care of as far as driving the truck and doing some checks so I was down the road a ways when I actually opened it up to see what was there and the drivers license had the name and the address,” Mr Graham, who is originally from Murray Harbour North, said.
Those clues led him to being able to find a phone number for the apartment building where Mr Singh resides.
A call to the building owner established Mr Singh was indeed a resident and he was informed his wallet had been found.
Mr Singh was shocked when that knock came on the door with the message of the find.
“I almost forgot that I had lost it because it had been four months and I heard nothing from the police or the border (officials) so I thought it was gone for sure,” Mr Singh said.
He had also checked with the truck stop on a few occasions.
Mr Singh’s biggest relief is having his permanent residency card back in his possession.
“The most important thing in (the wallet) was my permanent residency card,” he said explaining it was going to take six or eight months to replace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.