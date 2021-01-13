Kings District RCMP is investigating a number of thefts from auto servicing businesses in recent weeks as part of an Island-wide crime spree.
Staff Sergeant Darryl MacMullin said at least half a dozen businesses in Kings District were hit by thieves looking for catalytic converters, with the most recent theft this past weekend at Cardigan Garage.
He said RCMP have a few persons of interest and hope to make arrests soon.
“It’s right across the entire province. This has become the new craze here. (Catalytic converters) are worth a fair amount of money. We’re actively working on it as we speak. We’ve dedicated some resources specifically for this spree of thefts,” Sgt MacMullin said.
He said police don’t know if the same group of people have been behind all the thefts.
“Word gets out these are worth money and people are buying them for $500 to $1,000 a pop. It’s definitely frustrating, especially for these garages and individuals who have their vehicles damaged. That’s the other aspect of it. These people are not mechanics, so to speak, so they’re pulling these from vehicles by whatever means.”
In many cases, it’s not clear exactly when the thefts occurred because shops were shut down over the holidays, he said.
“We need everybody to remain vigilant. Businesses, if they have cameras, make sure they’re working. Protect your vehicles as best you can.”
Catalytic converters reduce the amount of pollution in a vehicle’s exhaust.
Docherty’s Auto Service in Brudenell was among the businesses hit.
Owner Jason Docherty said thieves were there on December 24, apparently to scope out the place, and returned on December 28 for three hours, stealing at least eight converters. Some vehicles have more than one converter, he explained.
The converters were removed from the parking lot, Mr Docherty said. The building was not broken into. He said the dollar value is different for each model of vehicle.
It’s the platinum inside the converters that makes them a target for thieves, Mr Docherty said.
“That’s only on the older vehicles though, the newer vehicles don’t have that.”
Fortunately, most of the vehicles hit were what he called “decommissioned”.
“They’re not daily drivers anymore. The motor or the transmission is gone out of them,” Mr Docherty said. “Of all the vehicles hit, only two were daily drivers and they didn’t succeed in getting (the converters) off them. They couldn’t get the vehicles jacked up high enough to get them out.”
Mr Docherty said it’s the first time his business has been targeted for converters.
“It’s been a problem elsewhere in the country, but not around here. We’ve never had any issues here.”
