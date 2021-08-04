In the spring of 2019, one of Ava and Lily Rashed’s Instagram videos caught the eye of a casting agent from Los Angeles and they were asked to be one of 30 participants on Nickelodeon’s new talent show, America’s Most Musical Family, where they competed till the semi final round.
It was on this show that I first heard the twin sisters. They were enchanting and brought such warmth, energy and fine musicality to their performances. My boys and I found ourselves cheering for them each week, and we were so proud that they were such amazing representatives for PEI on an international stage.
It’s no wonder that Ava and Lily are at home in the stage lights. They come from a long-time family music tradition, with their great grandfather Country Hall of famer Charlie Chamberlain (Don Messer and the Islanders) and their father, David Rashed, the keyboardist for platinum-selling 80’s pop/rock band Haywire.
This Friday at 7:30pm, we’re delighted to welcome Ava & Lily to the Playhouse for an evening of electrifying music, highlighting their multi-instrumentalism and sweet harmonies.
Our ‘Unalarming Events’ continue on Friday, July 6th at 2pm with the storytelling, songs, teachings and traditional dance of The Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors. Atlantic Canada’s only Indigenous Theatre Company, The Mi’kmaq Heritage Actors will bring our outdoor space to life - everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Saturday July 7th, we’re pleased to welcome the ‘Unalarming’ practice of Tai Chi with Mike Page. This internal Chinese Martial art is practiced for defense training, the many health benefits and meditation. Mike’s introductory class will offer a basic foundation for all ages.
This Saturday you may also notice artists about town, tucked into various nooks and crannies, capturing the beauty of Georgetown. Georgetown Plein Air is a one day event, presented in partnership with Art Across Our Island. The day includes sessions with instructors Grace Curtis, Linda Shaw Packard and Julia Purcell, plein air painting opportunities and delightful afternoon tea to finish off the day. Registration is still open and artists of all levels of experience are welcome.
Our weekly events continue with Haunted Georgetown on Thursdays at 9:15pm, and our Garden Party featuring High Tea, beautiful music and lawn games on Sunday afternoons.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows, events or gallery exhibitions, visit www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
