Islanders 80 years of age and older will be able to book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday.
“Community based vaccine clinics will begin the week of february 22,” said Chief Nursing Officer Marion Dowling at a press conference.
Clinics will open in Montague, O’Leary, Summerside and Charlottetown.
Islanders 80 years or older concerned about transportation to clinics are still advised to call to set up an appointment. Ms Dowling said staff will assure anyone who wants the vaccine will have access.
To book an appointment Islanders can call 1-844-975-3303. The line will be staffed from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week. To start, Islanders 80 years of age and older will be the only ones able to attain an appointment through this line.
Ms Dowling said operators may be busy for the first few days. If Islanders can’t get through to an operator right away, she advised, “please call back.” She asked for patience as there are approximately 5,500 Islanders in this age group.
"We know there will be some Islanders of those thousands that will be calling us who are really anxious to get your appointment but we are just getting started."
Beyond Adults 80 years of age and older, the community clinics will also serve rotational workers, truck drivers and other groups set to receive vaccines in the first phase of the Island’s vaccination program.
Clients of Health PEI’s homecare services or those who are waiting for placements in a long term care or a community care facility don’t need to call for an appointment. They will be contacted directly by staff.
Registered rotational workers and truck drivers will also be contacted directly to arrange an appointment.
A Health PEI communications representative said the exact locations of the vaccine clinics are not yet confirmed but they will be determined before the February 22 launch date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.