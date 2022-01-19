The newly-formed Federal Ministerial Coordinating Committee on the US border closure to PEI potatoes held its first meeting on January 13th, the day after Canadian Food Inspection Agency was scheduled to meet with its American counterparts. This Cabinet Committee’s members, which include Ministers Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Dominic Leblanc, Mary Ng and Lawrence MacAulay, have indicated they have been tasked with developing strategies to address the potato crisis on PEI.
Since the Trudeau government took power in 2015, ministerial mandate letters have been public documents so Canadians can monitor these important accountabilities. On the PEI potato crisis issue, which threatens the livelihood of thousands of families and the PEI economy in general, this committee and its members’ mandates from the prime minister needs to be public. What is the actual mandate of this Cabinet Committee? What are each minister’s accountabilities to resolve this crisis? What are the timelines given to each minister to achieve a resolution?
Islanders need confirmation that the four ministers on this committee have the mandate from the prime minister to do everything that is necessary to expedite sampling and testing which will no doubt confirm any fears as groundless that the fungus would spread and to resolve this conflict.
Canada has a world-class public service, with an internationally recognized capacity for science and research and dedicated laboratory facilities on plant health in Saint-Hyacinthe, Ottawa and Saskatoon. There is no question that if asked, public servants, including scientists in Canada Food Inspection Agency could quickly provide the analysis which would exonerate Island farmers and get potatoes again moving across the border.
Islanders are frustrated that this sampling - if it was required - did not begin in October when the two cases of the fungus were detected so it could have been completed by freeze up. They are angry with the hyperbolic language used by the CFIA representatives referring to the fungus when imposing the shipping ban. Islanders know that the ball is in Canada’s court. The December survey which showed that the fungus has not spread beyond the monitored fields to other parts of the country could support a Canadian decision to lift the shipping ban on PEI potatoes tomorrow. Then it would be up to the Americans to decide if they want to limit access to this healthy, safe and affordable source of food for its people when inflation is now at a 40-year high.
Unless Islanders get answers to questions about the actual mandate of the coordinating committee, there is a real risk it will be viewed as meeting for the sake of appearing to do something or worse to ‘manage’ farmers’ anger.
Theresa Redmond,
Coraville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.