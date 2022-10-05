September and October is typically the shoulder season for tourists looking to visit PEI in a quieter time - there’s less traffic, kids are back in school and the landscape transforms to a magnificent red and golden yellow.
We’re but a week or so into fall and much of that variegated panorama of hardwoods is either stripped of leaves or lying horizontal on the ground waiting to be cut up for firewood.
To add to the darkness thousands of households are still waiting to have their power restored. Patience is growing thin and some peoples’ fuses are short.
The summer was great though, and entrepreneurs from all sectors reveled in a deluge of bookings even before the warmer months of July and August arrived.
In 2020/21 Island tourism was most severely impacted by the pandemic with capacity limits, event cancellations, travel restrictions and on-again, off-again closures.
Compare that to 2019 when an estimated 1.6 million visitors arrived on our red shores to inject more than $500 million into the economy for the first year ever, according to government reports.
And now this - the remnants of hurricane Fiona are everywhere. Every corner of our small province has been affected in one form or another.
So, who will come to see us now?
Some roads still can’t be maneuvered safely despite around-the-clock efforts of clean-up crews, the military, PEI linesmen who are joined by others from surrounding provinces and volunteers.
To say it can’t get any worse than this is naive. The worst case scenario is another storm. Winds offered up by so much as a tropical storm at this point stand to escalate the already disastrous state we’re in.
There has to be a solution. There must be a solution.
Are government heads investigating an alternative to the massive network of power poles and lines that snap and tangle in winds as great as Fiona offered or less? The strongest wind on PEI was recorded at East Point at 149 kp/h.
In 2003 Hurricane Juan, in the form of a tropical storm, ripped through Charlottetown downing trees in all three counties. Power outages, once again, were widespread with many homes in the dark for two weeks or longer.
Islanders learned from that storm. Among the most important lessons was the fact that yes, it can happen here. Consequently emergency preparedness was upgraded ... but was it enough?
We’re not talking about mere inconvenience, it’s more dire. It’s the safety and welfare of Islanders.
Thanks so much for the messages, cards and phone calls following last week’s special feature on my 50-year career with The Eastern Graphic.
To those who attended a public reception in my honour at the Murray Harbour Community Centre Saturday afternoon, thank you as well. The conversation was great, the food provided by Lucky Bean in Montague was delicious and the music by Gordon Belsher was entertaining.
Some people drove a significant distance to share in the celebration, putting home clean-up chores dished up by Fiona on hold for the afternoon. It was great to see a handful of former Graphic staffers, and current ones, along with long-time friends from the beach and surrounding communities, area residents and a strong showing of family. You all know who you are.
A special thank you to The Graphic’s Jan and Paul MacNeill and their family members who added helping hands for the occasion.
There were lots of laughs, catching up and of course helium balloons. There was also a display of Eastern Graphic newspapers spanning the years of its existence from 1963 (before my time) to last week. The stories and photos contained in them remain captivating.
No one knows what the future holds but no, I am not retiring, not just yet anyway. I still have a few ideas for stories rolling around in my head.
For the record the youngest to attend the function was Reuben Gregory Pollard (born August 6th) who happens to be my great grand nephew. He brought his mom Makayla along with him. Dad, Cameron, was crab fishing and couldn’t make it. That said, it’s not advisable to name the eldest person in attendance even if I knew who that was.
Thank you one and all. Take care and smile for the camera when it’s pointed in your direction.
