Heather Moore

September and October is typically the shoulder season for tourists looking to visit PEI in a quieter time - there’s less traffic, kids are back in school and the landscape transforms to a magnificent red and golden yellow.

We’re but a week or so into fall and much of that variegated panorama of hardwoods is either stripped of leaves or lying horizontal on the ground waiting to be cut up for firewood.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.