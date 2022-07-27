When the need arises Islanders respond and exemplary of that giving nature are Megan MacLeod of Beach Point and Treena MacLeod, who owns Treena’s Take-out with her husband Gordon, on the wharf in Wood Islands.
Without hesitation, moms help other moms, and Megan was on the wharf in Wood Islands on Friday, with her children in tow, as the ferry crisis unfolded.
At the same time, a mom with an 8-month-old child, who were passengers on the ferry, had to leave the ship without the baby’s food.
Megan says it was obvious she is pregnant (due in October) and a paramedic approached her and explained the visiting mom’s dilemma.
“My heart broke for her,” Megan said, noting the child was the same age as her son Bane.
“I am so grateful I could help her,” she said.
Megan had some formula with her and returned home for more to give to the stranded mom.
“I am glad I was in the right place at the right time and could help her,” she said.
Megan and her husband Murray have three children under the age of three. Murray was the captain on board the MV Confederation that day and Megan is a former employee of Northumberland Ferries Limited.
Meanwhile Treena’s Take-out was in the thick of the action on the wharf. Firefighters from across the province were joined by emergency personnel, Island EMS employees, fishermen whose boats were used to transport passengers to safety on the wharf, the Coast Guard, Kings District RCMP and others who joined in the rescue.
For a brief time that day it was business as usual at the take-out until a customer had ordered a milk shake made with hard ice cream. As Emily Gregory, a staff member, was putting it together she and her co-workers began to smell smoke. They became suspicious, thinking it might be one of the appliances they were using - until the customer announced the ferry was on fire.
With so much effort being made to ensure the safety of the ferry passengers, Treena decided the natural response would be to feed those working on the scene - free of charge.
So, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius under a blazing sun, Treena’s team of four (and Gordon) went to work.
“In an emergency, you go into a different mode,” Treena said.
“Because the firemen and the other emergency crews responded so quickly many didn’t have time to take their wallets ... and they were hungry and thirsty.”
The staff prepared food that could be served quickly including lobster poutine, fries, ice-cream cones, all the beverages in stock and a variety of other items from the regular menu.
Interestingly some local patrons didn’t realize access to the wharf had been closed off and they proceeded to call in orders for food. For a short time the take-out crew weren’t aware they had been cut off from traffic either.
“Some of them got through though,” Treena laughed. “I’m not sure how, but they picked up their orders.”
Treena said she undoubtedly lost some product during the closure over the weekend but she planned to re-open early this week.
“The staff has to get back to work,” she said. “They are dependent on those jobs.”
