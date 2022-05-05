A warm breeze was blowing and the sun was shining on March 6 when Father Raju Chebattina gathered with several people in a vacant lot in Mattamguden, India for an historic moment.
The eastern PEI priest and several local village elders were breaking ground for St Mary’s Mission Hospital.
Back in the fall, Fr Raju, parish priest at St Mary’s in Montague, St Paul’s in Sturgeon and St Michael’s in Iona, launched a funding campaign in PEI to build the hospital in his home country.
The support since then has been overwhelming, Fr Raju said.
The most recent donation of $10,000 from the Rotary Club of Montague and Eastern PEI has brought the total of funds donated thus far to $100,555.
“It is amazing to see how much people have responded,” he said, noting they now have 80 per cent of the funds needed to build the 60-bed hospital which will serve a population of over 75,000 people from the 25 surrounding villages.
While the bulk of the support so far has come from residents and communities of eastern PEI, Fr Raju is hopeful when he approaches organizations across the province he will have the same support.
“My inspiration to start this project has come from the love and warmth of the people in eastern PEI,” he said.
One of the goals of rotary is to support international endeavours, said member Corinne Ellsworth who presented the donation to Fr Raju last week.
“(This hospital) will eventually help a lot of people and the fact that the funding comes from the Island community brings the project full circle,” she said.
Planning for the project began in the winter of 2021 when India reported not only the highest Covid case counts, averaging one million every three days, but as many as 5,000 deaths per day.
Fr Raju said it was heartbreaking to see the devastation. Adequate access to health care at the best of times for people in rural India has never been good, but with the added burden of the pandemic he felt the need to do something.
With donated land and support from the local medical community plans were drawn up and the project began to take shape.
Now with funding almost completely in place Fr Raju said the hospital will be basically a product of PEI and he looks forward to the donors seeing the establishment of the facility.
“There is that joy of giving and sharing in the spirit we are all connected together,” he said.
The breaking ground event that took place in March was ceremonial. Construction is expected to begin in May with an anticipated completion before Christmas 2022.
More information on how to make a donation can be found by contacting Fr Raju at St Mary’s Parish at 902-838-2253.
