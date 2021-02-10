Northumberland Ferries hasn’t yet completed a safe work and travel plan for deck workers who will be working in Pictou, Nova Scotia preparing the service’s two ships for travel this spring.
Don Cormier, vice president of operations and safety for NFL, said it’s too early to know if the Atlantic Bubble will be restored.
“Crews normally start maintenance in early March,” he said. “Any travel restrictions or work isolation requirements will be discussed with the Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) of PEI and Nova Scotia in advance.”
He said Northumberland Ferries will strictly enforce whatever guidance it receives from public health.
Samantha Hughes of the Department of Health and Wellness said there is no word yet on whether the ferry employees will have to work-isolate or public health will create a new label for them.
“The priority for both parties regarding any arrangement will be the safety of both the workers and the public,” she said.
David Blue, a union rep for the deck officers through the Canadian Merchant Service Guild, said the process of preparing ships for the season can take as many as eight or nine trips back and forth to Pictou.
“Last year, when it came to coming back, we were classified as essential workers,” Mr Blue said. “The pandemic hit right after we started, so the rules were still being formulated.”
“They rented the rooms for the two months duration so there was no chance of anybody else taking a room when we were home on the weekend,” he said, referring to their hotel bubble. “I imagine we’ll be in a similar situation this year. The vaccinations don’t seem to be coming in (quickly).”
Workers were also provided a travel allowance in 2020 to avoid the need for car pooling and potentially spreading the virus.
Mr Blue said the number of trips will depend on how quickly they can get the MV Confederation to the PEI side.
“As soon as we can get it to Wood Islands, it makes it a little easier because we can put the PEI crew on one boat and the Nova Scotia crew on the other.”
Mr Blue expects a decision to be made at some point this month.
