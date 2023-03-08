When I read the front page article in The Eastern Graphic dated February 22, 2023 where Dr Michael Gardam is quoted as saying “We need 50 or so more doctors in our health system for us to get to the state we should be in now,” I have to wonder what the problem is.

In today’s health care system there are far too many bureaucrats and far too much red tape for it to operate effectively. Someone should decide who is responsible for the health care of Islanders. It seem to me that Health PEI wants to run the show while our elected officials feel they should do it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.