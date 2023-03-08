When I read the front page article in The Eastern Graphic dated February 22, 2023 where Dr Michael Gardam is quoted as saying “We need 50 or so more doctors in our health system for us to get to the state we should be in now,” I have to wonder what the problem is.
In today’s health care system there are far too many bureaucrats and far too much red tape for it to operate effectively. Someone should decide who is responsible for the health care of Islanders. It seem to me that Health PEI wants to run the show while our elected officials feel they should do it.
If those two groups can’t work together to fix the many problems we are facing then one group should take on the full responsibility of providing the health care that Islanders deserve to have.
Our health care has been steadily declining since Health PEI was formed. Once the health decisions for all Islanders from our small communities were made in Charlottetown rural health care has never been the same.
Who better knows what rural Islanders need for their own communities than the people who live there?
When the latest board chair resigned from Health PEI some of his comments are very concerning for Islanders. We need to know what the problems are and what is being done to correct them.
Until those issues are dealt with I can’t see that our Island health system will improve very much.
