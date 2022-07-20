Let’s face it, someone has to be in charge when it comes to control of the purse strings, but maybe the federal government needs to back off a bit when it comes to deciding what is best for individual provinces.
In the past few weeks we have seen a flurry of federal/provincial meetings take place.
Of course it is good to see the lines of communication are open, especially when it comes to federal dollars trickling down into the provincial coffers, but at the same time it is frustrating to see control rear its ugly head when the feds insist on strings-attached funding.
Take health care for example.
There is little need for the feds to carve up their contributions to provinces into specific categories, a practice that has been ongoing for years.
The needs in PEI are vastly different from the needs in BC when it comes to the fentanyl overdose crisis.
Population levels alone make the west coast province a literal war zone in cases of overdosing. That province no doubt has more need of a federal influx of dollars to be put towards initiatives to fight that war.
Here in PEI we do have overdose issues and while they need to be addressed there is no way as much funding here is needed for that specific purpose.
In the wake of the pandemic all the provinces are in need of more health care dollars. The needs are as diversified as the geographical make-up of each and every province and territory.
Looking back, it took over a year, and likely a lot longer behind the scenes, for the federal government to hash out all the separate deals for early childhood education with the provinces.
It became almost nauseating to watch as press conference after press conference was held to tout the ‘agreements’ that were hashed out in that regard.
Let’s hope we don’t have a repeat with post-pandemic health dollars.
