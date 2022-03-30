There was a historic moment in the PEI legislature last week with the enactment of the Emancipation Day Proclamation Act.
On Wednesday, the province’s Legislature unanimously passed a bill calling for the Island to commemorate August 1, 1834, the date legal slavery ended throughout most British Colonies.
It’s certainly an occasion to celebrate. And well past time, 188 years in fact, for society to truly acknowledge the dark and inhumane practices of our past.
Going forward, August 1 will be a day to reflect and remember what ancestors of today’s black community endured in their lifetime.
But as stated in the preamble leading up to the bill’s passage there is still systematic racism that needs to be dealt with.
Charlottetown – West Royalty MLA Gordon McNeilly highlighted some little known facts about the original Emancipation Act in British Parliament and just how racist of a document it was.
Back in 1834 the British government spent the equivalent of $33 billion to buy the freedom of enslaved people. It was worded as compensation for the loss of property. Not much thought was put into that.
The slaves themselves received no compensation and it took until 2015 for the British government to pay off the debt incurred from that 1834 payout.
Black Cultural Society executive director Tamara Steele said going forward we all need to understand what this day means.
“When we are talking about recognizing Emancipation Day we are talking about PEI showing a commitment to freedom for its black residents,” she said.
For many of the people of African descent, who now live in Canada, their history has been lost because of slavery.
“We are never going to know that deeper knowledge of what tribe we were from or what traditions did our ancestors carry and hold,” Ms Steele said.
“We are talking about PEI honouring all the Black people that are here for all of their histories and the nostalgia we feel for a home we’ve never known.”
We, both as a society and individually, need to understand the significance of this moment in time where we can through empathy and understanding do better.
