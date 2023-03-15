A big bus from Ontario once again rolled into Montague this week. On board was a team of excited young hockey players keen to see the Goodwill Games get underway.
They came for a week of sport, sightseeing and most importantly friendship.
This same scenario has played out now for 50-plus years and by all accounts each exchange has been equally successful.
Montague players were guests of the Blues the inaugural year and the next year it was Montague’s turn and so on and so on.
The exchange was started when two brothers, Ernie and Ray McKenna from Montague, were living in Hamilton, Ontario. They asked their sister Mary Hennebery of New Perth about the chances of having a Montague team play in a tournament. That simple phone call evolved into a monumental entry in the book of successful events thereafter.
Those were the beginnings and since then hundreds of young players have had the opportunity to sample PEI culture - all because of the exchange.
In turn Island players, as guests of Mt Hamilton, have had the opportunity to visit Niagara Falls, the Hockey Hall of Fame, the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and the list goes on.
As straightforward as it may sound - it’s not.
It takes a multitude of hours to fundraise, organize games, tours, travel and entertainment to ensure each exchange is the best possible. That responsibility falls on the shoulders of a host of volunteers, parents and of course the players too.
It actually means double duty for the host parents who tend to their daily routines while providing billets for the visitors who are on their March Break. The Montague players are just off a two-week extended March Break for the Canada Games.
However, as with any sport related activity the benefits cast a brighter light over any negatives anyone might be challenged to find.
Members of the Montague teams have proven over the years to be marvelous ambassadors for their community and province. Some of those same visiting players and parents have made return visits to enjoy PEI’s warmth in summer, something they tend not to experience in March.
It seems every other year when our hockey guests come to town, the skies open up, north east winds howl and the province gets a real dumping of snow. It’s uncertain whether the Ontario visitors bring ominous weather with them or it’s Mother Nature’s warped sense of humour.
This week is no different as weather forecasters predict a mess about mid-week. Perhaps a storm we’ve not had yet this winter.
But the unexpected is all part of the exchange and seeing as how weather plays a huge role in the goings-on on our little island it gives the visitors a bona fide understanding of winter on PEI - unpredictable. It’s something we can’t control but in true Island fashion, the hosts will make the best of it and enthusiastically pull some fun out of the magic hat.
Over the years the exchange has seen fathers travel with their sons to Hamilton and those sons take part with their sons and daughters in future years. The same holds true today. It’s a generational connection that has stood the test of time.
In part, testament to the exchange’s success is visible in Mt Hamilton’s home rink where Graphic newspaper clippings about the exchange are displayed. Memories are made at this event, whether visual or stored in the recesses of many young players’ minds.
So, welcome once again Mt Hamilton Blues. Here’s hoping you enjoy your visit as much as we are honoured by having you here. (And fingers crossed you brought your winter boots - you may or may not need them).
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.