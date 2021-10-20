Anyone who lives in Montague or has errands to run in the community has noticed the progress in recent months on the new Three Rivers administrative building at the site of the old Montague Town Hall.
Town staff are slated to move into the $2.44 million building in February, providing a permanent home after working out of a smaller, rented building across the street.
As the move-in date gets closer, it is time to call this building what it is: a town hall.
There has been much acrimony between residents of the formerly independent communities that make up Three Rivers. The town’s biggest challenge is to develop a sense of unity among its more than 7,000 residents. So it’s understandable they want to minimize any animosity between, say, Montague and Georgetown.
But there can be only one town hall, and this is it.
Three Rivers does not have the money to build two major municipal buildings, nor would that be a good use of taxpayers’ dollars.
The town will still have its office in Georgetown, that community’s former town hall, so it’s not like the Kings County capital is being left out in the cold.
There is nothing wrong with establishing the town hall in Three Rivers’ largest community, nor does that prevent the provision of adequate services to other areas.
The longer the town hall debate drags on, the longer it will take to foster that sense of community in the new municipality.
Considering there is still much work to be done to ensure consistency across all of Three Rivers’ territory, it’s time to put this issue to rest.
Last week, if I remember correctly, you wrote about the traffic congestion issue on Main Street. What seemed an obvious part of the solution to this problem to me at the time would have been to have built the new town hall outside of Montague and turn that land that the old one sat on into something else for the community - or at at least a green space with another completely unused or useless giant gazebo or some more metal fish stuck in the ground or a wooden tree trunk statue of His Worship the Mayor. Complete lack of imagination or forward thinking in this case. But islanders don't like change, do they?
