I wonder if the freedom warriors realize every law that has been passed restricts someone’s freedom. The 90 kmh speed limit on our highways restricts my freedom to travel 100 kmh. The law saying I can’t build on my own property restricts my freedom. The law saying I can only fish 300 lobster traps and only fish in May and June restricts my freedom. I can’t drive while drunk. I can’t travel internationally without a passport which also restricts my freedom. If you break laws you may be infringing on the rights of others.
It’s a balancing act between restricting individual freedoms and practicing social responsibility to protect or enhance the lives of others. For those choosing to remain unvaccinated it’s your choice but you are not free from consequences of that choice. Getting vaccinated is an unselfish act and protects others from the dire consequences Covid has on the vulnerable in our society. I hate the idea of mandatory vaccinations but can understand why they may be coming. There are some annoyances in life we just have to learn to live with. An old saying is ‘what we can’t change we must endure’. We might as well accept that Covid is not going away so it’s best we learn how to live with it. We have learned to endure weather, colds, flu, the me-first generation and the opinions of a multitude of talking heads. Covid is another one of those challenges life seems to throw at us.
Thank you Dr Morrison for practicing a cautious approach to managing the pandemic and thank you to the 94% of vaccinated adults on PEI who diligently work at being part of the solution rather than part of the problem. You have shown social responsibility in not only protecting themselves and loved ones but also the most vulnerable in our society, the old, sick and infirm. We need to give recognition to the way management practices put in place by Dr Morrison and supported by our provincial government have worked to date.
Medical data shows the vaccinated are still able to contract Covid but the outcomes are likely to be mild. We still have to exercise common sense in our daily routines as a first line of defence against infection.
Incidentally, if we had followed the same path as the US on a per capita basis we would now have buried 437 Islanders who had died from Covid. How’s that for a sobering revelation?
