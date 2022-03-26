When Gary and Lucy Robbins began converting the Midgell Centre property into a tourism business of their own they knew one of the first things they wanted to do was provide an accessible and comfortable place for people with disabilities to spend their vacation.
It was relatively simple for the Martinvale couple to convert one of the cottages already on the property to a completely accessible accommodation.
Mr Robbins, a retired army engineer knows his way around a renovation.
Because they bought the property from his aunt Eileen Munn, who he has been helping out with repairs for the past several years, he is also very familiar with the property.
Beginning in the 1970s Ms Munn built the hostel and expanded it over the years. Her vision was to have a place for people to come and see the Island she loved.
That connection is a huge part of why the Robbins want to continue to share hospitality with Island visitors.
“We want to keep it running for her,” Mr Robbins said.
“I didn’t want to see it torn down and turned into something like agriculture land.”
Ms Robbins said the plan is to restore all the buildings on the two-acre property. The large structure that was one of the original hostel buildings will be transformed into apartments.
But the accessible cottages are at the heart of what the Robbins want the place to represent.
They even rented a wheelchair while they were outfitting the place, but the motivation for building the cottages came from a little closer to home.
“A lot of my military family are disabled and they would love to come here to PEI, but they have no place to (accommodate them). That clicked in my head right away that this (one-level building) would be a great one to start with,” Mr Robbins said.
“It is low to the ground and we could have decks and ramps and dedicated parking.”
The kitchen is equipped with appliances that are accessible and the cupboards, built by Mr Robbins, have convenient pull-out shelving.
This is the couple’s second year in business and the details put into the construction of each room haven’t gone unnoticed by guests.
Mr Robbins points to the low beds with ample room around the edges and dressers that replace closets in the bedrooms as some of the features previous guests were happy to see.
Little things like touch-control lamps and door handles as well as electrical outlets placed at just the right height for someone in a wheelchair are more reasons the cottages are perfect for a stress-free holiday, Ms Robbins said.
A plaque outside the door reads: ‘Dedicated to Veterans, serving military and RCMP officers’.
It is a nod to all of his “brothers and sisters,” said Mr Robbins.
Ms Robbins said this venture wasn’t in their retirement plans and it hasn’t been an easy undertaking financially especially during the pandemic.
However, they are determined to continue to work towards transforming the property bit by bit.
This spring they are knee-deep in renovations to a second accessible cottage.
