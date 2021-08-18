Can you imagine what it would be like to set foot on your new oceanfront property on PEI for the very first time? Happened to good friends of ours from Ontario this past weekend, something that was over 1,000 texts in the making and made possible because somebody ‘knew a guy’ when it mattered most.
It started last March when the daughter and husband of our Ontario friends, Dave and Teri, decided to finally take the leap and buy property in PEI. After an exhaustive search and a few rejections, Christine and Jay decided on a stunning oceanfront parcel of land in the eastern part of the province. The purchase was done completely by looking at photos and videos shot by their realtor and me. They loved what they saw, did their research, made their deal and last Saturday was ‘the day’ for the family.
Dave and Teri left Ontario first and made it to our place on Friday. Christina and family, they have four kids, left Thursday and her sister Ashley and her family, including two kids, left at the same time. With massive trailers in tow, they all arrived Saturday for an emotional first look at the property in person. But, it wasn’t quite as simple as that.
Dave works in the recreational vehicle business and arranged to have one of those CanAM Defender side by sides delivered to the property. He could do this, because he ‘knew a guy’ in Wheatley River who ‘knew a guy’ who lived very close to the property where the vehicle could be delivered. Sure enough, it was waiting to be picked up by Dave on Saturday, right on cue.
That was pretty straight forward. But a bigger issue was the hay on the property that needed to be taken off. About seven acres of it. It was supposed to be done in the week prior to the family’s arrival, but at 1 pm Saturday, a mere five hours before arrival, Christina discovered the hay had, in fact, not been taken off. She was driving somewhere between Fredericton and Moncton and we were playing golf. Cue the ‘knew a guy’ miracle named Billy.
Christina called her dad’s friend in Wheatley River, the guy who arranged for a place for the side by side. He said he ‘knew a guy’ whom he thought could do it, so she called him. This guy lived in Cornwall and he said he couldn’t get there in time to have it cut before they arrived, but he ‘knew a guy’ in the area who might be able to help. That guy was Billy. She called Billy. Billy lived about 10 minutes away. Billy sprang into action.
He arrived at the property, and to confirm he had the right place, called Christina and asked if there was a portable washroom on site. She had arranged for one and said yes. He knew he had the right place, gave it a quick survey, and said, no problem, he could get the hay off in time.
Billy got to work, and when the family arrived shortly after six, the hay was down, the trailers were brought in, the kids poured onto the beach and the family soaked in the wondrous views from their new property. A mere five hours earlier, they were looking at the prospect of being waist deep in hay upon arrival, but not on Billy’s watch. No sir.
The ‘knew a guy’ who turned out to be Billy story doesn’t end there however. I mean, this ‘is’ PEI. Later Saturday after Dave, Teri, Heather and I had returned to our place for the night, we received a picture from the new property. It was after dark, the young kids were nestled in their beds and the adults had pulled out the lawn chairs to wind down and have a few beverages. And there, in the middle of the picture, joining the family? Yep, Billy.
Oh, and Billy also ‘knows a guy’ who will take the hay for his horses ... of course he does.
