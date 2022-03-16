It is nothing short of horrifying to be a real-time witness to the atrocities currently unfolding in Ukraine.
How can the world stand by and let this happen?
The International Criminal Court needs to stand up to the tyranny of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
There is little doubt actions of the past two weeks can be defined as war crimes and it is past time for action to be taken.
The ICC located in the Netherlands began operations in 2002 and in the years since 45 individuals have been indicted.
For the citizens of Ukraine and Russia caught in the cross fire the action of adding Putin to that list is a must.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for close to a decade, so it’s not new. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be stopped without any more lives being lost.
On the one hand it might be naive to think there is no more room for war.
However, is it not bad enough that we have so many humanitarian disasters such as floods, fires, tsunamis and landslides that throw people’s lives into chaos, without adding weapons and complete disregard for human lives into the mix?
The sad reality is the Russian/Ukraine conflict is just the latest in a long line of ongoing conflicts that are still happening throughout the world.
It is past time for the phrase ‘Never again’ to ring true.
