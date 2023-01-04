When you’re 20 per cent in the polls, political moxie can substitute for substance.
So give Sharon Cameron points for courage in trying to change public perceptions and raise the profile of the Liberal Party without benefit of hordes of cash or a seat in the legislature. The newly minted Grit leader had numerous potential ridings to run in, but is opting for a Hail Mary by opposing Official Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker in District 17, which he won handily in 2019 by 800 votes over the PC candidate and a whopping 1,300 over the Liberals.
It’s believed this is the first time two major party leaders will face off in a winner-take-all battle, with the expected result that the loser’s career will end abruptly.
Cameron’s decision is either political suicide or an ingenious strategy to galvanize public opinion. She does not live in the riding and is ignoring long-time Liberal success in her home riding of Cornwall-Meadowbank.
By throwing down the gauntlet to Bevan-Baker, Liberals are framing the next provincial election, largely expected in the spring, as a fight for second with Liberals, not Greens, in it for the long haul. It’s a bold move with a hint of desperation.
The task confronting Cameron is immense. Many in her party still have not come to terms with the political spanking received in 2019. It’s more than bruised ego. The next election could decide the party’s fortune for a decade or more. Will it successfully rebuild or twist in the wind infighting and hoping to rekindle old magic - like the PCs for more than a decade.
For all of PEI’s electoral history, Liberals and Tories have taken turns running the province. The Greens’ historic 2019 election crashed that ping-pong game. Now the question is what party will eventually emerge as a perceived front runner to replace the Tories somewhere well down the road.
Tory support has been consistent since the onset of COVID. A clear majority of Islanders approve of Dennis King’s leadership. The most troublesome data point for opposition parties is government’s 67 per cent satisfaction rating. Fifty per cent is a predictor of a majority government; 67 per cent forebodes a wipeout.
There are few ‘safe’ seats. In 2019 Liberals and Greens combined for 60 per cent of the vote, a split that allowed Tories to come up the middle and form government with just 13 seats and 38 per cent of the vote. This scenario could easily play out on a larger scale in battleground areas of Summerside and Charlottetown, or even in a riding like District 17 if voters believe Bevan-Baker’s meteoric political rise is waning.
Despite their struggles, Grits still possess a far superior ground game to Greens in potentially every riding except where Cameron will run - District 17. The Liberal leader will need to spend a majority of her time knocking on doors there, which will hurt the party elsewhere. She cannot afford to make the mistake of short-lived PC leader Rob Lantz, who would probably be premier today if he had focused on winning his own seat in the legislature. He narrowly lost and with it the opportunity to lead the province.
Liberals also have more money than Greens, although both parties lag far behind the Tories. There is a public perception Green momentum has stalled and Liberals aren’t ready for a return to power.
To win political parties need enthusiasm. With it comes volunteers, canvassers, better candidates and money. Saying you have enthusiasm doesn’t make it true. Tories have momentum. Greens and Liberals don’t. Greens have failed to take advantage of Official Opposition status to build a province-wide infrastructure needed to fight an election. There is a good chance one or both opposition parties will not field a full slate of 27 candidates. There’s a good chance both opposition parties will end the next election night with fewer seats than they started.
It doesn’t mean the political die is cast. Health care, housing and inflation are by far the biggest kitchen table issues. Climate change is increasingly relevant to Islanders. If voters feel the King government has failed to do enough to find solutions, voters may look elsewhere. If Tories continue to recruit candidates as if filling out a hockey roster, the party will miss an important opportunity for needed diversity and open the party to renewed criticism of being an old boys club.
There is opportunity for both Liberals and Greens, but it is a small window with a narrow chance of success. The bigger game is the fight between the two for survival, with Dennis King quietly licking his chops in the corner.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
