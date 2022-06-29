Life without single-use plastic (mainly related to food service items and packaging) - easy peasy. Been there, done that.
Last week the federal government announced a ban on six categories of the most commonly found plastics polluting Canada’s shorelines and oceans.
“The ban will gradually eliminate the Canadian production and export of plastic bags, cutlery, stir sticks, six-pack rings, straws and some take-out containers,” a release from Oceana Canada stated.
Oceana Canada is an independent charity established to restore Canadian oceans to be as rich, healthy and abundant as they once were and is affiliated with an international family of Oceana organizations. It was founded in 2001.
The goal in this ban is straightforward. It is intended to give threatened sea life, such as whales and turtles, a fighting chance.
Let’s backtrack to an era that may bring present-day teens to tears with boredom. They, as well as some adults, simply can’t relate to life without plastic. That’s understandable since the norm in their young lives has seen only plastic forks, stir sticks and straws at their favourite take-outs.
Well boys and girls, there was a time when all drinking straws were made from paper, forks were created from wood and designed to pick up even the smallest French fry in the bottom of the bag. The same type of wood was crafted into a flat spoon to eat small tubs of ice-cream.
Single-use containers of any size or description were rare, often unheard of - yet the population survived nicely without them and sea creatures were safe from human pollution - for the time being anyway.
Some of our senior readers can relate to re-cycling, not as we know it today, but in the fact everything and anything salvageable was used and re-used until it broke or literally fell apart. Very little made its way to landfill or was tossed along our shorelines to congest waterways or threaten marine life.
However, the passage of time embraced more and more take-outs, grocery stores saw an economic benefit in plastic over paper bags and single-use packaging for toys, tools and a host of other products received consumers’ stamp of approval. The same goes for take-outs.
We made this mess in the name of convenience but it remains negligence and now we must clean it up - for ourselves and for the creatures whose voices are silent.
