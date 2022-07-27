Heather moore

It feels like a long time coming but the wait is over and we can finally embrace the return of community festivals across the eastern PEI region and beyond.

This coming weekend alone there are at least three celebrations in this neck of the woods: the Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River; Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival in Souris and the St Peter’s Wild Blueberry Festival & Homecoming. Each one is a long-time favourite, as are others on the schedule for the remainder of the summer.

