It feels like a long time coming but the wait is over and we can finally embrace the return of community festivals across the eastern PEI region and beyond.
This coming weekend alone there are at least three celebrations in this neck of the woods: the Northumberland Fisheries Festival in Murray River; Mermaid Tears Sea Glass Festival in Souris and the St Peter’s Wild Blueberry Festival & Homecoming. Each one is a long-time favourite, as are others on the schedule for the remainder of the summer.
Most festivals were put on hold over the past three years while the pandemic tested the patience of the host of organizers and the thousands of people who faithfully support these events.
In some instances snippets of the celebrations were offered virtually where possible. Kudos go to the minds who created that possibility and three cheers for those who took part in them.
The public is anxious to get on with it though and large crowds are expected to get out to attend these reunions of sorts.
Now that the gates are unlocked, it is even more critical to stand behind the volunteers who consistently make great things happen. They are the men, women and youth who attended meeting after meeting for months in the lead-up to the festivals to scrutinize schedules so everyone can be as safe as possible during these summer get-togethers.
Enough can never be said about the value of volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes.
Now it’s showtime folks, raise the curtain. Thank a volunteer and give a grateful nod to the people who keep the garbage cans emptied, the face painters who put smiles on children’s faces, the guys and gals in charge of parking vehicles, those who manually peel pound after pound of spuds to enhance traditional lobster dinners, the ticket takers and the folks who take their turn in the dunk tank and area businesses that sponsor events and put on extra staff to accommodate the influx of locals and visitors.
Festivals are a team effort and when all the activities are put in place it’s the public’s turn to add their names to the roster in the form of a hearty round of applause and a heaped helping of gratitude.
