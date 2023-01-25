Jeff Hutcheson

Have you ever stayed in a fancy hotel that gave you the option to buy a plush, comfy housecoat just like the one that came with your room? I think this trend started years ago when hotels figured out that a percentage of honest people would just as soon buy one, rather than ‘accidentally’ slip it in their luggage upon departure.

Something must have clicked, because as time moved on, some luxury chains like the Four Seasons set up an online site to sell their ‘luxury collection’ of hotel room items ... like a king size mattress for $3,299 US. If you want the whole bed and a little sitting bench included, just throw in another $2,400. That brings your total to $5,699 plus tax, just to be able to tell people you have a bed just like the one at the Four Seasons. People actually do this. Don’t get me started on the cost of pillows, sheets, bed skirts and duvets.

