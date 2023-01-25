Have you ever stayed in a fancy hotel that gave you the option to buy a plush, comfy housecoat just like the one that came with your room? I think this trend started years ago when hotels figured out that a percentage of honest people would just as soon buy one, rather than ‘accidentally’ slip it in their luggage upon departure.
Something must have clicked, because as time moved on, some luxury chains like the Four Seasons set up an online site to sell their ‘luxury collection’ of hotel room items ... like a king size mattress for $3,299 US. If you want the whole bed and a little sitting bench included, just throw in another $2,400. That brings your total to $5,699 plus tax, just to be able to tell people you have a bed just like the one at the Four Seasons. People actually do this. Don’t get me started on the cost of pillows, sheets, bed skirts and duvets.
I bring this up because when I recently drove back to PEI from visiting family in Ontario, I stopped for the night at the Days Inn in Rivière-du-Loup Quebec. I just wanted a known hotel, not pricey, where I could flop for eight hours before continuing the drive home. It fit the bill, and was clean and comfortable. The furniture in it would be considered the opposite of the Four Seasons but yet, there on the side table was a little card that had the Days Inn Rivière-du-Loup logo at the top. Beneath it, in French and English, it read:
For Sale:
Pillow - $35 + taxes
Mattress - $975 + taxes
I had never seen a card like this before in any hotel I had ever stayed in. Curious.
I was a little taken aback.
My room had a King size bed. Did they mean the very mattress I was sleeping on that night? Hard pass on that. Or does Days Inn have some kind of large storage facility where they warehouse mattresses, and pillows, that they sell to the public? What brand of mattress is it? I did like the TV in the room. Was that available? The little card supplied no other details. Was there shipping? Was the mattress available in firm, medium or soft? What was it made of? Was it new? And just like the ones in the hotel or, well, I don’t even want to consider options other than new. What were the pillows made of? What was the return policy? How many business days would pass before delivery? Have they ever sold any?
Days Inn is a Wyndham Brand hotel. They are huge, with high end and luxury chains, and in this price bracket, also own the Ramada, Travelodge, Super 8, Howard Johnson and Microtel chains. Microtel? Wait. One of those just opened in Summerside adjacent to Credit Union Place. I immediately wondered if the Microtel in Summerside offered pillows and mattresses for sale. So I called them and asked. I can pretty much guarantee I was the first person to call the hotel to ask if they sold pillows and mattresses. To his credit, the gentleman on the phone was very nice, and rolled with my inquiry. I could not tell if his eyes rolled with my inquiry. While he ‘thought’ they might sell them, he couldn’t say for sure. What he could say for sure was there were no night table cards in their rooms stating their pillows and mattresses were for sale.
For me, I’ll just leave the Days Inn mattress and pillows where I found them, and continue to use the night table card as a water bottle coaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.