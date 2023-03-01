Moving well-established government services to another jurisdiction in most cases doesn’t foster collaboration.
Last week when he got wind of Skills PEI moving from the town of O’Leary into an unincorporated area Mayor Eric Gavin was miffed.
His reasoning is sound. He said the move is counter productive to the province’s agenda to grow communities.
It also goes against the grain of having government services in areas conveniently accessible to the public. The services dovetail well now with Access PEI being just down the street and moving it to Mill River would break up that hub.
Back in 2019 Premier King had a little chuckle when this reporter asked why they were doing away with the Department of Rural Development. He pointed to the MLAs surrounding him, many of whom were representing rural areas, and basically said there was plenty of rural representation to go around.
To be fair, though the stand-alone department was axed some of the mandate was folded into another department.
But the point is when something is working right why mess with it?
Sure governments always want to spread their reach, but doing that at the detriment of another jurisdiction makes no sense.
Supporting municipalities, not tearing them apart should be at the top of the agenda.
