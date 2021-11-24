Last Monday at the Montague Curling Club had Colin MacAulay, Larry Kennedy, Kenny Mutch and Glen Hancock engaged in nail-biter at Monday night’s team night. Their opponents, Kathy MacLean, Barry MacDonald, Ryan (Pickle) MacPhee and Jason MacDonald battled hard to tie the game in the fifth. This paid off with Kathy stealing the sixth.
Wednesday night competitive had an interesting game between Matthew MacDonald. Steven MacLeod, Robert Campbell and Wayne Jay. Their opponents were our stick curling team of Rick Renault, Carl Dimitroff, Alvin Blue and Randy Mesenett. Though Matthew dominated most of the game it was great to watch.
On Thursday night we had King of Clubs back along with trivia. Basil Higginbotham of Murray River was once again our weekly winner taking home $450 but the jackpot survived for at least one more week. Next week the pot sits at $18,000 plus.
Another match-up saw Stephanie Perigoe, Mary Ann Donahue and Travis Murphy go up against Tom Perigoe, Anne MacDonald, Sandra MacKay and Mary MacDonald. I’m not sure why Stephanie was so hard on her husband but she dominated their game and easily won it.
Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin and Alan Faye also deserve mention in their game against Phillip MacDonald, Paul Morrison, Ernie Mutch and Alan Munro. Coffin’s team was winning 6-1 after three ends which I consider impressive! Watched Phil steal every end to almost win the game.
On Saturday, November 27, the club will host the Carol Sullivan Memorial Run as well as the Curl for Cancer bonspiel. Please feel free to drop by in support or sign up to participate.
