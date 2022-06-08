The province’s movement towards better access to mental health care may seem to move at a snail’s pace at times, but every now and then a change is made that can have a real impact on someone’s life.
The move last month to introduce an acute care day program at Hillsborough Hospital may help one individual who might otherwise languish in jail awaiting a mental health assessment.
Appearing in Georgetown Provincial Court last week via video link this person was recently arrested on criminal charges. Obviously the accused must answer to those charges.
During processing it was quickly realized a mental health assessment was necessary to move forward.
The way the system works now, that help only comes with an interval of jail time. More changes to the system need to happen.
It seems this is yet another case where the criminal justice system is the wrong place for this person to be at this time.
Unfortunately, it seems there was no mechanism for the individual to wait for the assessment under proper medical supervision. Rather they were sent to jail until a lawyer could advocate on their behalf.
There must be a better process.
Isn’t part of the impetus for creating the mobile mental health units to ensure people receive proper and immediate care?
If so it should apply to all individuals, including those charged with a crime.
It is time to speed up the process of establishing a mental health court before too many more individuals end up in the wrong place.
Or, at the very least, make changes to the system where a patient advocate, rather than a corrections officer is the next professional an individual in a mental health crisis sees after the justice of the peace.
