The Charlottetown Oldtimers Jays got some strong pitching performances to win their first game of the season by blanking the Northside Brewers in recent Kings County Baseball League action.
John ‘Poochie’ Burke started the first three innings striking out three to earn the pitching win. He was relieved by Stephen Birt who pitched two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Brodie Coffin pitched the final two innings to earn the save.
Birt went 2/3 at the plate and knocked in the winning RBI. Stephen Power also batted 2/3 with a double. The Jays scored in the fourth. Mike Roberts singled, moved up two bases on passed balls and scored on Birt’s single. Isaac Compton pitched the complete game loss for the Brewers. It was a gutsy performance by Compton as it was his first game on the mound since breaking several bones in his throwing arm. Sam MacDonald was the Brewers’ top batter hitting 1/2. The Jays made zero errors and played a solid defense which include a stellar defensive gem by Terry ‘Bubba’ MacDonald.
The Peakes Bombers defeated the Cardigan Clippers 2-0 in a Clipper home game played in Peakes on Father’s Day. The game was a pitchers duel between the Bombers’ hard-throwing Dillon Doucette and Clippers’ Sam Walsh. Doucette allowed two hits for the win while Walsh allowed three hits to take the loss. The Bombers scored both runs in the second inning on a Jake MacLaren sac fly. Mason Power knocked in the second run on a fielder’s choice. The pitching duel was overshadowed by an ugly incident that ended the game. Tempers flared in the bottom of the sixth leading to the termination of the game as Cardigan did not have enough players to finish.
Two games were played last Wednesday. The Clippers defeated the Jays at Memorial while the Brewers won their first game of the season downing the Bombers 5-3 at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Kyle Kennedy pitched the complete game win allowing five hits. Jack MacKenzie took the loss with relief help from Josh Coffin. Dan Worth batted 3/4 to lead the Brewers and Grant Herbert went 2/3 with a double. Trent MacSwain was Peakes’ top batter going 1/2 with a double.
Standings: The Morell Chevies were idle all week, however their 5-1 record still holds down top spot. The Canada Games Team has a record of 3-1. Peakes Bombers have lost three of their last four games to drop to a 4-3 record. The Cardigan Clippers sit at 2-4, the Jays are 1-3 and Northside, with their first win, are 1-4.
There is a light schedule this week with two games at 6:30 pm on Wednesday. Peakes travel to Memorial Park to take on the Charlottetown Jays while the Chevies are in Cardigan to take on the Clippers. Check the Fan page on Facebook to see if this game is changed to take place in Morell.
Just a single game this Sunday as Peakes are in Morell to battle the Northside Brewers at Church Field.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week - Dylan Worth of the Northside Brewers batting 4/7 in two games leading the Brewers to their first win of the season.
