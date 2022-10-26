Last week I was telling you about my trip to Cape Breton and how, on the spur of the moment, I ended up bringing a wooden lobster trap back home with me. Heather’s eyes didn’t exactly light up with excitement when I told her the news. Turns out, there was another thing I brought back that we both agreed was something even more unwanted than a lobster trap - COVID.
After 31 months of bobbing and weaving and ducking and avoiding, the seemingly inevitable happened. My dream, of being part of a future study of those who never got COVID, shattered. I didn’t stop being careful, but it appears I wasn’t careful enough. The good news in all of this is I did not pass it on to Heather.
Heather was up and gone to work when I tested positive, so right away I let her know and immediately began my self-isolation plan in our basement. We have a pretty good set-up with two bedrooms, a bathroom and TV room down there, so being comfortable wasn’t going to be an issue. Back in March of 2020, when COVID first hit, we isolated together for 14 days when I returned from Florida. At that time, Heather slept in the basement but we spent almost all of our other time together by staying six feet apart in the same room. Things seemed so simple back then. How things have changed.
Since I actually had COVID, Heather, rightfully, was in full avoidance mode. I think she would have been most comfortable had I been hermetically sealed in a giant Ziploc bag. She wasn’t comfortable at all being in the same room as me, no matter how far apart, in fact, she wasn’t comfortable with me even being on the same floor. I couldn’t blame her. I did perfect bringing my supper dishes up and being in and out of the kitchen in under 4.2 seconds. That was just enough time for me to get a glimpse of her lying on the couch, mask on, in anticipation of the drop-off.
I also had to get used to sleeping in a new environment in the house, the same environment that contains the cats at night. Generally we just put them downstairs, but with me moving in, I put them in a back room for the night. I’m not sure what time it was on night one, and I don’t know which cat was making the sound, but it was a combination of meowing and yelping, which I now describe as ‘melping’. Very loud melping. Think bagpipes loud. So, from night two onward, I just closed the door to the bedroom and let them roam. The melping quickly disappeared, but if you ask me, it sounds like one of the cats was constantly head-butting the door trying to get into the bedroom.
But all in all, we all learned to co-exist in this temporary isolation situation. I will say this, once I got COVID I felt tremendously frustrated for having caught it and bringing it home, and I can also tell you this was anything but a ‘mild’ case. By the way, the lobster trap is still in the back of the truck.
