Jeff

Last week I was telling you about my trip to Cape Breton and how, on the spur of the moment, I ended up bringing a wooden lobster trap back home with me. Heather’s eyes didn’t exactly light up with excitement when I told her the news. Turns out, there  was another thing I brought back that we both agreed was something even more unwanted than a lobster trap - COVID.

After 31 months of bobbing and weaving and ducking and avoiding, the seemingly inevitable happened. My dream, of being part of a future study of those who never got COVID, shattered. I didn’t stop being careful, but it appears I wasn’t careful enough. The good news in all of this is I did not pass it on to Heather.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.