“Are you OK?”
Heather’s question took me by surprise because I felt fine, great in fact, no problems at all.
“All good, do I look sick?”
“No, but that’s about the fifth time you’ve been in there today.”
Hmmm ... she was right. I guess I was particularly ‘regular’ that day. Or irregular. Which got us thinking what was up with that. I felt perfectly fine. We began an investigation starting with food. I’ve changed what I eat completely these past five months so that was the place to start. It didn’t take long.
I’ve been eating low carb bread lately, which I quite enjoy. It comes in several varieties and I’ve been sticking to one that is two carbs per slice. My new eating regime is based around vastly reducing carbohydrates. On a recent trip to the grocery store, they were out of my usual, so I picked up another variety of bread which was only one carb per slice. Perfect. But was it?
Prior to the day in question, I got up and had my usual breakfast which included two pieces of toast. Later that day, Heather had a dinner engagement so I made myself a couple of grilled cheese sandwiches, with real cheddar, and had a total of four slices of bread. It’s unusual for me to have two sandwiches, but that’s where my stomach was directing me on this occasion. I figured, even with six pieces of bread, that was just six carbs on the day. Later that night I had some almonds as a bit of a snack and went to bed.
Then came the next day, the day in question. Turns out I was a little aggressive in the amount of fibre I had the previous day. Health Canada’s guide says women should eat 25 grams of fibre per day, while men should have 38. Upon further review, it turns out each single piece of bread I was eating had 14 grams of fibre. I had six pieces in that single day, which meant in carb reduced bread alone, I had consumed 84 grams of fibre in a little over six hours. Throw in the almonds and we’re up to almost 90. Well over double the daily requirement.
For comparison purposes, a bowl of bran flakes contains 7.3 grams of fibre, while a bowl of all bran contains 11 grams. Turns out I had eaten the equivalent of eight bowls of all bran ... in one day. In a six hour span. Fibre does a couple of things for you, including aiding in lowering cholesterol. But that’s not the main thing it does, not by a long shot.
While investigating all bran on Kellogg’s website I came across this description of the benefits of fibre. You’ve got the cholesterol part, and then there’s the information about ‘acceleration of intestinal transit’. So this ‘acceleration’ would be based on when a man eats the proper amount of fibre per day. But when you double it, and add another 14 grams just for fun, you apparently experience a much higher rate of ‘acceleration’.
I don’t plan on making it a regular, or irregular, occurrence.
