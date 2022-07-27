Three Rivers will have a new mayor after the November election, and current Deputy Mayor Debbie Johnston is “strongly” leaning toward a run for the job.
Ms Johnston, who served seven years on Montague council before amalgamation in 2018, said she will probably announce her intentions officially in August.
“I am giving it some hard thought,” she said.
She plans to run for office either way, whether it be for the mayor’s seat or another term as a councillor.
Incumbent mayor Ed MacAulay confirmed to The Graphic in June he will not run again.
Ms Johnston said she’s proud of council’s work the last four years, particularly the number of major projects completed on top of the challenges of managing a large new municipality.
“I don’t think people realize (how much) work it was, setting up the new community along with doing all those projects,” she said, referencing upgrades to the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and sewer improvements in Georgetown and Montague, among other works. Three Rivers has completed $9.6 million worth of projects since amalgamation, including all funding sources.
The deputy mayor said council has overcome the early difficulties presented by bringing together 12 people from different backgrounds and interests.
“It was a lot of hard work, but things look a lot better now than when we started off. Everybody’s working together a lot better.”
