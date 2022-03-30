In Montague this week I finally got to the club to watch Special Olympics curling. The crowd was small on Monday but Shelby MacInnis had a tight game with Shane MacPhee. Shelby held on to get the win. Ellen MacNearney and Andrew Maloney fine-tuned their skills throwing a lot of rocks.
Barry MacDonald, Kathy MacLean, Jason MacDonald and Tara Martin had a nail-biter against Sherren MacKinnon, Bev Harding, Stephanie Perigo and Susan Watts. Tied coming home, and Barry with hammer, what should have been a sure thing ended with Sherren stealing the win.
Mindy Johnston posted a big win. On Island Construction mixed night Mindy and teammates Scott Annear, Linda Roach and John Jamieson were like a well-oiled machine in their game against Brian Harding, Stephanie Perigo, Tom Perigo and Sandra MacKay.
It’s tough to choose who to cheer for sometimes. Wednesday night competitive had the handsome team of Glen Coffin, Travis Coffin, Kyle Kickham and Alan Faye. Playing against one of my favourite ladies teams Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene. (Skip Darlene London was missing). I so love watching women compete against men on an even level. In the end I cheered for the right team watching Robyn steal the last end to win.
The King of Clubs lasted another week with Ed MacAulay winning $1,114 but no King. Just 11 cards remain with a potential win of about $30,000. The draw is Thursday evening at the Montague Curling Club.
