Several organizations came together to build new dugouts at the Morell Lions Club ballfield which is home of the Northside Minor Baseball Association. From left are Eli White representing the Morell Co-op, Mike MacDonald maintenance staff with the community of Morell, Lions Club member Frankie Trainor, Samantha Jenkins with the Morell Credit Union and Lions Club member Kyle MacDonald. Missing from the photo is Kent Morrison, Holland College welding instructor.  Charlotte MacAulay photo

Partnering with the community resulted in a new long-lasting addition to the Morell Lions Club ballfield.

Recently installed steel dugouts built by the 2019-2020 Holland College welding class will last a long time, Lion DJ Dunn said.

“The old ones were wooden and in bad shape.”

The field which is used by the Northside Minor Baseball Association has been operating since the early 1990s.

“It was time for an upgrade,” Mr Dunn added.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Morell Coop, the Morell Credit Union, the municipality, the Lions Club and the welding class the ball players now have a solid shelter.

Others who pitched in with time and talent include John Deagle, Derreck Anderson, Kirby Vivian, Dave MacDonald and Frankie Trainor.

The Lions have also added sponsorship banners from area businesses along the fence. These will help with upgrades going forward.

