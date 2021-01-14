Junior C IceDog goalie Brandon Barrett gets some help from teammate Cam White (22) in defending the net against Southside Lynx at Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown Friday night. The IceDogs came away with the win scoring eight goals to Southside’s one. The next IceDogs home game is Saturday, January 16 at 8 pm when they will take on the North River Flames.
Georgetown IceDogs Cole Mosher and Jacob MacEachern, in the blue jerseys, race for the puck along with a Southside Lynx player during a Junior C matchup at Three Rivers Sportsplex. The IceDogs are tied with the Tignish Aces for first place in the five-team league. Both teams have 10 wins and three losses so far this season.
Keir Warren (front of net in blue) looks for an opening to pass to Cam White (22 blue jersey) during the first period of play. The Georgetown Tri-County Insulfoam IceDogs took on the Southside MacDonald’s Excavation/EF MacPhee Lynx at Three Rivers Sportsplex. White scored several goals in the game which ended with the IceDogs winning 8-1. Charlotte MacAulay photos
