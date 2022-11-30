I never thought curling could be hard on family life, especially on a social level, but I learned different Monday at Down East Auto night. Scott Annear, Eric Decoursey, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane had what I thought was to be a friendly game. Their opponents, Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Kyla Derue and Lynda Annear took the game a little more serious and defeated Scott. I felt so bad after the game and heard Scott say, “I’m walking home!”
Tuesday Island Construction Mixed had Brian Harding, Bev Harding, Doug Lizotte and Sandra MacKay playing against Donald Clarey, Kaitlin MacDonald, Eric Decoursey and Cameron MacLean. It was a great match with Brian rebounding, but as strong as he came on it still wasn’t enough.
Wednesday Night Competitive had seniors versus juniors. Brian Harding, Doug Lizotte and Rick Renaud played against our up-and-coming junior team of Brody Quinn, Sam Shaw and Hannah Hogan. This game had me on the edge of my seat it was that close. Brody won by one.
On Thursday Howard MacNeill, Brian Crane and Maureen O’Brien struggled against Bill Power, Tom Perigo and Janet Jamieson. Howard’s team struggled so much the nicest thing I can say about the game is they made it to the scoreboard.
Up in Souris on Tuesday I took in the first draw. The battle between Darryl Lesperance and Huck Bailey was a good game. Huck, along with Grant Brown, Beth MacDonald and Don Bergeron, came out on top over Darryl, Myles Rose, Carl Peters and Shirley McClure. I saw a couple of new faces on the ice. In fact Cara Eastman said there are five or six new people. Of course there is always room for more new people. They held a learn to curl the first night and it went over well.
