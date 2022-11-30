Gertie

I never thought curling could be hard on family life, especially on a social level, but I learned different Monday at Down East Auto night. Scott Annear, Eric Decoursey, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane had what I thought was to be a friendly game. Their opponents, Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Kyla Derue and Lynda Annear took the game a little more serious and defeated Scott. I felt so bad after the game and heard Scott say, “I’m walking home!”

Tuesday Island Construction Mixed had Brian Harding, Bev Harding, Doug Lizotte and Sandra MacKay playing against Donald Clarey, Kaitlin MacDonald, Eric Decoursey and Cameron MacLean. It was a great match with Brian rebounding, but as strong as he came on it still wasn’t enough.

