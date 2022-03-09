The Golden Girls were missing Mary MacDonald in Down East Auto Monday night league play. Robyn MacDonald, Linda Roach and Chris MacKinnon tried to hold up their end but other than Philip MacDonald nearly choking in the fifth his teammates Pat Doherty, Gordie (Chips) MacDonald and Tammy MacDonald helped him keep it together to win.
There was a big crowd in Souris Tuesday and lots of close games in the first draw. The second draw was the first game of the club championship. Wayne Townshend, David MacLaren, Darryl Lesperance and Jimmy Whitty broke open a close game in the fifth with four to defeat Scott McInnis, Shawn Laybolt, Norman McIntosh and Donald McCormac 10-5. Play continues next week with another game.
Back in Montague Kevin Champion, Carmelita MacKenzie, Jason Matheson and Janice MacBeth thought they had things well in hand on Island Construction mixed night. They were up 4-0 after four ends in a six-end game and that usually spells victory. But Preston Higginbotham, Brenda Andrews, Bob Martin and Tara Martin fought back.
A stick curling battle Thursday night saw Basil Higginbotham and Alvin Blue playing Preston Higginbotham and Bill Power. It was great having the chance to see a demonstration of stick curling. I only wish Preston and Bill had brought their A-game.
Excitement is building with the King of Clubs draw on Thursday nights. A pot of $27,000 is up for grabs with only 15 cards remaining. Someone is soon going to be winning big.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised with ice rentals at the Montague Curling Club lately. What a great evening’s entertainment for friends and family to have some laughs and enjoy an activity.
